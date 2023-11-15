Disneyland Hotel Debuts New Winter Artwork from Hayden Evans

Artist Hayden Evans has brought a blizzard to the Disneyland Hotel with his new winter designs that now cover the hotel.
What’s Happening:
- Posted on his personal Twitter/X account, Hayden Evans has created a winter wonderland at the Disneyland Hotel this holiday season.
- He is “most excited” about the 48-foot long rug that adorns the entrance, which brings back the original gothic typeface for the hotel’s logo.
- You can now visit the Disneyland Hotel and its beautiful new artwork throughout the holiday season.
