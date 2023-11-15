Disneyland Hotel Debuts New Winter Artwork from Hayden Evans

Artist Hayden Evans has brought a blizzard to the Disneyland Hotel with his new winter designs that now cover the hotel.

What’s Happening:

  • Posted on his personal Twitter/X account, Hayden Evans has created a winter wonderland at the Disneyland Hotel this holiday season.

  • The artwork and design package cover the resort, from the lobby to the lamp posts to the iconic hotel sign.

  • He is “most excited” about the 48-foot long rug that adorns the entrance, which brings back the original gothic typeface for the hotel’s logo.

  • You can now visit the Disneyland Hotel and its beautiful new artwork throughout the holiday season.

