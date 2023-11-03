Foodie Guide to Festive Gingerbread Displays Coming to Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line

One of the most beloved elements of the holiday season at Disneyland and Walt Disney World are the various Gingerbread Houses that can be found in hotel lobbies. The Disney Parks Blog has shared a new Foodie Guide to some of the treats that will accompany these delicious installations.

What’s Happening:

Some of these displays have returned for the holidays for more than 20 years, like the Gingerbread House found at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and the Gingerbread House found within Haunted Mansion

Starting November 10th, the Disneyland Resort

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart Menu

If you want a sweet treat to commemorate your experience, you can enjoy one (or multiple) of the following:

Mickey Mouse-shaped Poinsettia Cookie

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread Cookie

Christmas Cookie

Holiday Cookie Box: will include two milk chocolate-dipped Mickey-shaped cookies, two raspberry-filled cookies and two sugar cookies with festive sprinkles

Assorted Macarons: Assorted macaron box will include two gingerbread, two peppermint and two Mexican hot chocolate

Kwanzaa Sweet Potato Loaf

Crisped Rice Treat

Holiday Cinnamon Buns (New)

Hot Cocoa Cookies (New)

Coffee with Liqueur (Available with Amaretto, Butterscotch, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal Apple, Godiva Chocolate, Grand Marnier, Jameson Whiskey, Peppermint Schnapps, Rumchata, Rumple Minz, Skrewball Whiskey) (New)

Eggnog with Baileys

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shot with Milk

Gingerbread Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Red Velvet Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shot with Liqueur (Available with Amaretto, Butterscotch, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal Apple, Godiva Chocolate, Grand Marnier, Jameson Whiskey, Peppermint Schnapps, Rumchata, Rumple Minz, Skrewball Whiskey)

Cookie shot with Louis XIII Cognac

Cookie shot with Clase Azul Ultra Anejo

Now over to Walt Disney World and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, where the beloved Gingerbread House is back for its 24th year from November 8th through January 1st, 2024, and is filled with plenty of sweet delights and decorations.

All across this house, you’ll find white chocolate candy canes, edible snowflakes, sugar poinsettias, and over 10,000 pieces of gingerbread. Not to mention the 85 lb. chocolate Santa, nutcrackers, toy soldiers, and snowmen that are all hand-painted by the Grand Floridian Bakery team led by Pastry Chef de Cuisine Kristine Farmer. The 500 hours spent baking gingerbread and 480 hours spent decorating are well worth it.

Be on the lookout for the 24 hidden Mickeys found throughout the entire display to see if you can find them all.

Grand Floridian Gingerbread House Menu

If you’re looking to take a taste of gingerbread and the holidays home with you, you’re in luck because this display has quite the lineup of treats available for purchase that will dazzle your taste buds, including:

Freshly baked, homemade items, such as Gingerbread Mickeys and Shingles, Stollen Bread, Brownie Christmas Tree, and Gingersnap Cookies

House-made Gingerbread Ornaments and Gingerbread Houses

Assorted Gingerbread Cookie Bags, Marshmallow Pops, and Milk Chocolate Pecan Fudge

Grand Floridian Combo Box featuring assorted fan favorite treats, including the cookies n’ cream Christmas Tree, exclusive to this box

Plant-based, no sugar added, and gluten-friendly options

Joining this impressive lineup this year is the Lighthouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. This brand-new creation was created by Pastry Chef de Cuisine Michael Craig who used the actual blueprints from the real lighthouse located outside the resort along Crescent Lake.

Also, available for purchase are some sweet delights sold at the Holiday Pop Up Shop, including the new Lighthouse Fudge, which is a nod to this new offering.

Just next door at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, we’ve got the classic Holiday Carousel gingerbread display. The life-size creation has been at the resort for 22 years and it actually moves!

This year, this gingerbread offering is inspired by DuckTales , with the horses themed after Donald Duck and his nephews, Huey, Duey, and Louie.

To celebrate all the years of tradition, there are 22 hidden Mickeys to find throughout the display, as well as 434 pounds of honey, 25 pounds of spices, 200 pounds of icing, and a whole lot of creativity and talent from the culinary team!

Disney’s Beach Club Resort Gingerbread Display Menu

Some of the holiday treats available at this location include:

Signature Stollen Bread

Lighthouse Fudge

Mickey Snowman Pop

Crispy Rice Treat

Peppermint Bark

Gingerbread Shingle

Hot Chocolate Flight

Hot Chocolate

As we keep going around Crescent Lake, we get to Disney’s BoardWalk Inn where their display is shore to impress from November 17th through December 27th.

This creation is a miniature version of some of your favorite spots found along the BoardWalk itself, including the BoardWalk Deli, which is home to none other than the BoardWalk Inn Bakery team led by Pastry Chef Alex Vacher.

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Gingerbread Display Menu

Before leaving, be sure to check out some of the treats made by the team, like:

Mickey and Minnie Sugar Cookies

Mickey Caramel Corn Cookie

Christmas Tree Pop

Peppermint Bark

Gingerbread Shingles

Gluten/ Wheat-Friendly and Plant-based Gingerbread Shingles

Next up, let’s go on a tasty adventure to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

You’ll also be able to pick up some tasty treats to take with you, like the Gingeraffe Cookie, Hot Cocoa Flight, and beer, wine, and cocktails!

Heading over to Disney’s Contemporary Resort where their gingerbread display is back once again for its 12th year led by Pastry Chef Jeff Barnes.

Found on the fourth floor of the resort from November 10th through January 6th, 2024, this year’s Mary Blair-inspired 100th Celebration-themed Castle Display was designed by Walt Disney Imagineers for this momentous occasion for The Walt Disney Company. It stands over 17 feet tall with 612 pounds of sugar, 1012 pounds of flour, 112 pounds of gingerbread spice, over 4000 castle gingerbread bricks, and 12 sprinklings of magical pixie dust!

And, be sure to keep your eyes peeled with the 12 hidden five-legged goats.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort Gingerbread Display Menu

For those wanting a sweet treat, the following will also be available for purchase:

Gingerbread Castle Brick

Paint Your Own Cookie Box

Hot Chocolate Caramel Fudge

Chocolate Peppermint Cookie

Pistachio Linzer Cookie

5-Legged Goat Cookie

Gluten/Wheat Friendly Gingerbread Cookie

Gingerbread Latte Cupcake

Christmas Tree Butter Cookie

Frozen Hot Chocolate (Also available with Peppermint Schnapps)

Frozen Apple Cider (Also available with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky floater)

Last but certainly not least for Walt Disney World, we’ve got quite the impressive display at The American Adventure EPCOT

From November 24th through December 30th, this unique display recreates some classic monuments in America and EPCOT alike with gingerbread versions of the Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, The American Adventure building with Regal Eagle Smokehouse

The gingerbread displays are not just found on land – they’re also taking to the high seas with the Disney Cruise Line

The Disney Wish, Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream, and Disney Magic will continue the yearly tradition of having the pastry teams onboard each ship build a dazzling, oversized gingerbread creation that will be on display in the atrium of the ships. Each festive creation is unique and the themes are up to the individual ship’s team to decide what theirs will look like this year.