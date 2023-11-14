Videos: 2023 Holiday Season Food and Merchandise Tours with Disneyland Resort Chefs and Representatives

Beyond the jaw-dropping decor and festive entertainment, the Disneyland Resort is also known for its amazing food and merchandise offerings during each year’s holiday season. And below are two in-depth tour videos showcasing many of the delicious dishes and fun souvenirs guests can find at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure during the 2023 holiday season.

In the first video embedded below, three Disneyland Resort chefs give us a tour of delectable-looking menu items like sourdough bread, candy apples, cookies, cakes, churros, other desserts and treats, sandwiches, sippers, tumblers, and more. Plus we take a look at the enticing holiday offerings for Viva Navidad and Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure.

Watch Disneyland Resort holiday food tour 2023:

In the second YouTube video embedded below, four different representatives from the Disneyland Resort give us a tour of this year’s holiday season merchandise, including apparel, coffee mugs, Hanukkah items, backpacks, mouse ears, plush dolls, other toys, dishware, candles, Christmas tree ornaments, popcorn buckets, MagicBands, new Encanto collectibles, spirit jerseys, and more. Plus you can get a look at the 2023 Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays Sip and Savor pass.

Watch Disneyland Resort holiday merchandise tour 2023:

The 2023 holiday season runs from now through Thursday, January 7th at the Disneyland Resort. Be sure to visit the resort’s official website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets.

