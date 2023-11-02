Foodie Guide to Holidays at the Disneyland Resort 2023

Yesterday saw the release of the Foodie Guide to Disney Festival of Holidays 2023 at the Disneyland Resort, and today, the Disney Parks Blog has revealed all the treats you’ll find elsewhere during Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Park

Alien Pizza Planet (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9; mobile order available)

Santa Alien Macaron: Alien Santa macaron filled with marshmallow cream and chocolate ganache

Bengal Barbecue (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Jingle Julep: Frozen white-hot chocolate, cookie butter drizzle, cocoa-dusted, and finished with a pretzel rod

Blue Bayou Restaurant (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Classic Christmas Chocolate Decadence Tart: Dark chocolate coffee custard with a chocolate cookie crust, and holiday decorations (New)

Galactic Grill (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9; mobile order available)

Hyperdrive Holiday Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken sandwich with cranberry-orange marmalade BBQ sauce, provolone, onion rings, and arugula on a toasted brioche bun (New)

Orange Cranberry Parfait: Orange-cranberry cake with cream cheese icing topped with an orange cream-filled cream puff, dried cranberries, and holiday sprinkles

Galactic Holiday Punch: Christmas-inspired Punch made with Sprite and pomegranate, cranberry, and orange juices garnished with fresh pomegranate seeds, cranberries, orange slice, and a rosemary sprig (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9; mobile order available)

Peppermint Sundae: Two scoops of peppermint ice cream, whipped cream, crushed peppermint, and crème-filled cookies served in a sprinkle-topped waffle bowl​ (New)

Hungry Bear Restaurant (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger: 1/3 lb. Angus chuck patty, red pepper cheese sauce, onion rings, bacon, and BBQ sauce

Teddi Barra Holiday Funnel Cake: Sweet espresso syrup and mocha mascarpone cream dusted with cocoa powder and topped with mascarpone gelato and lady finger cookies​ (New)

Chai-spiced Pumpkin Iced Tea: Iced tea, chai tea-flavored syrup, pumpkin purée cream, and pumpkin candy crystals (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Blood Orange Lemonade (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Also available with Hungry Bear Restaurant Mason Jar) (New)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Mobile order available)

Thanks-mas Sandwich: Oven-roasted turkey breast, gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce on rustic bread served with house-made chips​ (Available Nov. 10 through 23)

Turkey Pot Pie Soup: Oven-roasted turkey breast, potatoes, peas and carrots topped with pie crust pieces ​(Available Nov. 10 through 23)

Ham and Pineapple Toasted Sandwich: Oven-roasted ham, pineapple, and Swiss cheese on rustic bread served with chips​ (Available Nov. 24 through Jan. 9)

Chicken and Bacon Corn Chowder: Creamy corn chowder with chicken, bacon, and potatoes (New) (Available Nov. 24 through Jan. 9)

Mickey Ornament Macaron: Pearl-dusted white macaron shells filled with chocolate ganache and peppermint mousse (New) (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

Chocolate Cake Snow Globe: Layers of chocolate sponge cake, truffle mousse, and chocolate glaze topped with a buttercream tree, red and white pearls, a chocolate star, and snow powder (New) (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

Snowman Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake: Cinnamon roll-flavored cheesecake, cream cheese icing, milk chocolate nougatine arms and snowman chocolate decoration (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

Mickey Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey-shaped cookie (Limit five per person, per transaction) (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

Market House (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Mickey Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey-shaped cookie (Limit five per person, per transaction)

Mint Julep Bar (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Mickey-shaped Candy Cane Beignets dusted with peppermint powdered sugar (Available in packs of three or six)

Assorted Mickey-shaped Beignets: A mix of Mickey-shaped and seasonal beignets (Available in packs of six) (New)

Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Huckleberry Mint Julep: A refreshing blend of huckleberry and mint with a hint of lime garnished with fresh mint and blueberry (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Plaza Inn

Chocolate Mint Shortcake: Chocolate mint sponge cake, cookie crumbles, whipped topping, and chocolate drizzle (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7) (New)

Holiday Cake: Devil’s food cake with swirled white chocolate mousse filling, buttercream frosting, and holiday sprinkles (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 9)

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante (Available Dec. 22 through 25)

Holiday Special: Chicken tinga, beef barbacoa, cheese tamale, Spanish rice, beans, and bolillo (New)

Red Rose Taverne (Mobile order available)

Holiday Grey Stuff: Traditional grey stuff with holiday sprinkles and a white chocolate star (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey-shaped cookie with sprinkles (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Mocha Peppermint Taverne Cold Brew: Peppermint cold brew with chocolate peppermint topper and crushed peppermint (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New) (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

Holiday Punch: Pomegranate, lemonade, and ginger beer with spiced coconut topper (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New) (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

River Belle Terrace (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

Sticky Toffee Pudding Jar: Sticky toffee pudding infused with house-made pudding (New)

Cranberry Apple Tart: Cranberry apple tart topped with streusel with caramel sauce (New) (Plant-based)

Royal Street Veranda (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Cookies and Cream Fritters dusted with chocolate cookie sugar and served with a sweet cream-cheese dipping sauce (New)

Sweet Cream Cheese Dipping Sauce (New)

Stage Door Café (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Holiday Wreath Funnel Cake: A wreath-shaped funnel cake with apple cider drizzle, fresh baked apples, whipped topping, and holiday sprinkles (New)

The Tropical Hideaway (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Holiday DOLE Whip Sundae: DOLE Whip strawberry and lime, gummy topper, and seasonal sprinkles (New)

Troubadour Tavern (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9; mobile order available)

Celebration Potato: Pulled smoked turkey, whipped cream cheese, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, and fried onions (New)

Churros at small world Promenade and Casey Jr. Circus Train (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

Gingerbread Churro: Churro rolled in gingerbread sugar (New)

Butterscotch Dipping Sauce (New)

Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Chestnut Churro: Classic churro with chestnut sauce drizzle and crushed meringue topping (New)

Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

Chocolate Sugar Churro: Churro tossed in a chocolate sugar mix served with a side of peppermint chocolate ganache (New)

Peppermint Ganache Dipping Sauce: Chocolate ganache sauce with peppermint and white chocolate bits (New)

Churros near Haunted Mansion (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Sugar Plum Churro: Churro rolled in tart raspberry sugar (New)

Marshmallow Dipping Sauce (New)

Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle and Town Square (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

Mint Chip Churro: Churro rolled in chocolate cookie dust and mint sugar

Mint-Chocolate Dipping Sauce: Marshmallow creme infused with mint and topped with crushed chocolate cookies

Pretzels at small world Promenade (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

Butterscotch Dipping Sauce (New)

Popcorn near Haunted Mansion (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Christmastime Popcorn: Freshly popped buttered popcorn served with M&M’S chocolate candies and mini marshmallows ​(New)

Pretzels near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

Toffee Pretzel: Cream cheese-filled pretzel sprinkled with toffee sugar

Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen and Pooh Corner (Available Nov. 3 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Mickey Christmas Lights Apple: Green apple dipped in caramel with two marshmallows ears enrobed in green, white chocolate and decorated with black dark chocolate and M&M’S chocolate candies lights (New)

Holiday Mickey Cake Pop: Chocolate cake pop dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with red sanding sugar and green M&M’S chocolate candies (New)

Holiday Tree Cereal Treat: Tree-shaped cereal treat dipped in green, white chocolate and decorated with white chocolate, white sanding sugar, and a yellow, chocolate Mickey star (New)

Peppermint Patties: Mixture of fondant sugar, powder sugar, and peppermint flavoring dipped in dark chocolate (New) (Only available at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen)

Peppermint Bark: Peppermint-flavored dark chocolate and white chocolate sprinkled with Christmas sprinkles and marshmallows (New) (Only available at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen)

Minnie Santa Hat Apple: Green apple dipped in caramel with two marshmallows ears enrobed in milk chocolate, rolled in red sanding sugar, and embellished with white M&M’S chocolate candies and a white chocolate Santa hat with a bow

Snowflake Apple: Green apple dipped in caramel with two marshmallow ears enrobed blue, white chocolate and decorated with a white chocolate snowflake and white sanding sugar (Only available at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen)

Minnie Santa Hat Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with red sanding sugar, green M&M’S chocolate candies, and a Santa hat (New)

Snowman Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in white chocolate and decorated with dark chocolate face, M&M’S chocolate candies, a sour belt, and orange jelly bean (Only available at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen)

Holiday Minnie Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop with two marshmallow ears dipped in red, white chocolate, drizzled with green, white chocolate, and embellished with a red, polka dot Minnie bow

Holiday Milk Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows dipped in caramel and then milk chocolate drizzled with green and red chocolate

Mickey Gingerbread Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with red and green colored chocolate and a dark chocolate Mickey

Peppermint Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows dipped in caramel and then dark chocolate covered in crushed peppermint

Aunt Cass Café (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Christmas Tree Pull-apart Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)

Snowman Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)

Candy Cane Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey-shaped cookie with sprinkles

Award Wieners (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9; mobile order available)

Hollywood Beef Dip: Sliced roast beef on toasted hoagie roll with fried pickles, provolone, avocado spread, caramelized onion, and jalapeño-spiced au jus served with choice of Cuties Mandarin Oranges or filmstrip fries (New)

Milk and Cookies Funnel Cake Fries: Funnel cake fries topped with cookie dough ice cream, caramel sauce, and mini cookies (New)

Brewery X Purple Dusk Hard Seltzer (New)

Boudin Bread Cart (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Christmas Tree Pull-apart Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)

Snowman Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)

Candy Cane Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)

Cappuccino Cart (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Salted Caramel-Mocha Bundt Cake: Coffee bundt cake filled with salted caramel and finished with ganache, sprinkles, and white chocolate mousse

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey-shaped cookie with sprinkles

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Mobile order available)

Snowball Hard Float: Cranberry pomegranate seltzer, vanilla ice cream, cranberry sauce drizzle, and a rosemary garnish (New) (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

Happy Holidays Hard Float: Champagne, raspberry sorbet, and a fresh raspberry garnish (New) (Available Dec. 17 through Jan. 9)

Cozy Cone Motel 1 – Churros (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9; mobile order available)

Cranberry Yogurt Churro: Cinnamon sugar churro, cranberry yogurt sauce, crushed pretzels, and sprinkles (New)

Nog Chata with Rumchata topped with whipped cream and sprinkles

Cozy Cone Motel 2 – Ice Cream Cones (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Christmas Tree Cone: Peppermint soft-serve decorated with holiday sprinkles

Cozy Cone Motel 3 – Chili Cone Queso (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Chicken Pesto Cone: Creamy pesto alfredo pasta, marinated chicken, balsamic glaze, bruschetta tomatoes, and Romano cheese

Cozy Cone Motel 4 – Frozen Cone-Coctions (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9; mobile order available)

Gingerbread Mule: Cinnamon whiskey, ginger beer, lemon juice, and gingerbread syrup garnished with a maraschino cherry (New)

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Caramel Pecan Roll: Cinnamon roll topped with roasted pecans, caramel sauce, and banana slices (New)

Mickey Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey-shaped cookie (Limit five per person, per transaction)

Flo’s V-8 Café (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Gingerbread Shake: Gingerbread-spiced milk shake and whipped cream with holiday bundt cake (Also available with a souvenir glass) (New)

Hollywood Lounge (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9; mobile order available)

Cran-Raspberry Refresher: Cranberry and raspberry lemonade with a splash of Sprite topped with mint and a cherry (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Rök House Brewing Co. Winter Nights Imperial Black Ale (New)

Seaborn Merry Cranberry Margarita (New)

Gin Lavender Lemonade: Lavender lemonade with gin and a lavender sprig (New)

Smoky Hibiscus Orange Cocktail (New)

Shimmering Apple Pie Cocktail: Cinnamon whiskey with pineapple juice, sour mix, green apple liquor and edible gold glitter (New)

Mendocino Terrace (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Mistletoe Mule: A twist on a classic mule with cranberry juice and agave garnished with a sprig of rosemary and a cape cranberry (New)

Mortimer’s Market (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)

Smokejumpers Grill (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9; mobile order available)

Caramel Crispy Churro Shake: Caramel-flavored shake, dulce de leche, crispy churro cereal, whipped cream, and chocolate garnish (New)

Hibiscus Blueberry Agua Fresca: Hibiscus syrup, blueberry purée, and lime juice served over ice (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Golden Road Brewing Christmas Cart Wheat Ale (New)

Peach Passion Fruit Hard Lemonade: Tequila, lemonade, passion fruit nectar, and peach syrup served over ice (New)

Studio Catering Co. (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9; mobile order available)

Filipino Feast Burrito: Pork belly adobo fried rice, pancit, and lumpia in a warm flour tortilla with sweet chili dipping sauce (New)

Cran-Raspberry Refresher: Cranberry and raspberry lemonade with a splash of Sprite topped with mint and a cherry (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Wine Country Trattoria (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Spiced Apple Buck: Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, apple spice syrup, ginger beer, and lemon juice garnished with a lemon wheel (New)

Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9)

Almond Churro: Churro rolled in cinnamon sugar topped with almond butter, white icing, and roasted sliced almonds (New)

Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff and Trolley Treats (Available Nov. 3 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Mickey Christmas Lights Apple: Green apple dipped in caramel with two marshmallows ears enrobed in green, white chocolate and decorated with black dark chocolate and M&M’S chocolate candies lights (New)

Holiday Mickey Cake Pop: Chocolate cake pop dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with red sanding sugar and green M&M’S chocolate candies (New)

Holiday Tree Cereal Treat: Tree-shaped cereal treat dipped in green, white chocolate and decorated with white chocolate, white sanding sugar, and a yellow, chocolate Mickey star (New) (Only available at Trolley Treats)

Peppermint Patties: Mixture of fondant sugar, powder sugar, and peppermint flavoring dipped in dark chocolate (New) (Only available at Trolley Treats)

Peppermint Bark: Peppermint-flavored dark chocolate and white chocolate sprinkled with Christmas sprinkles and marshmallows (New) (Only available at Trolley Treats)

Minnie Santa Hat Apple: Green apple dipped in caramel with two marshmallows ears enrobed in milk chocolate, rolled in red sanding sugar, and embellished with white M&M’S chocolate candies and a white chocolate Santa hat with a bow

Snowflake Apple: Green apple dipped in caramel with two marshmallows ears enrobed blue, white chocolate and decorated with a white chocolate snowflake and white sanding sugar (Only available at Trolley Treats)

Minnie Santa Hat Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with red sanding sugar, green M&M’S chocolate candies, and a Santa hat (New)

Snowman Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in white chocolate and decorated with dark chocolate face, M&M’S chocolate candies, a sour belt, and orange jelly bean

Holiday Minnie Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop with two marshmallow ears dipped in red, white chocolate, drizzled with green, white chocolate, and embellished with a red, polka dot Minnie bow

Holiday Milk Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows dipped in caramel and then milk chocolate drizzled with green and red chocolate

Mickey Gingerbread Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with red and green colored-chocolate and a dark chocolate Mickey (Only available at Trolley Treats)

Peppermint Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows dipped in caramel and then dark chocolate covered in crushed peppermint

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! at Disney California Adventure

Paradise Garden Grill (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Tacos Gobernador: Chipotle-marinated shrimp tacos with pepper Jack cheese served with Spanish rice and refried beans (New)

IMPOSSIBLE Albondigas Soup: IMPOSSIBLE meatballs in a vegetable soup (Plant-based)

Achiote-marinated Half Chicken with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with a nopal salad (New)

Shareable Loaded Torta with chicken milanesa, carnitas, sliced ham, chorizo beans, panela cheese, onions, avocado spread, and tomatoes on telera bread served with chips, chorizo beans, and a wedge of street-style watermelon (Serves two to four guests) (New)

Street-style Watermelon with lime juice, chile-lime seasoning, and chamoy (New)

Chocolate Cake Flan: Layer of flan on chocolate cake with caramel (New)

Mango Candy Cocktail: Tequila and mango with a chamoy and chile-lime seasoned rim (New)

Modelo Especial

Dos Equis Ambar

Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta

Al Pastor Pizza with chorizo beans, marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onions and avocado salsa (Available by the slice or a whole pie) (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 22)

Gingerbread Cheesecake topped with vanilla mousse (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Mickey Mouse-shaped Poinsettia Cookie

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread Cookie

Christmas Cookie

Holiday Cookie Box: will include two milk chocolate-dipped Mickey-shaped cookies, two raspberry-filled cookies and two sugar cookies with festive sprinkles

Assorted Macarons: Assorted macaron box will include two gingerbread, two peppermint and two Mexican hot chocolate

Kwanzaa Sweet Potato Loaf

Crisped Rice Treat

Holiday Cinnamon Buns (New)

Hot Cocoa Cookies (New)

Coffee with Liqueur (Available with Amaretto, Butterscotch, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal Apple, Godiva Chocolate, Grand Marnier, Jameson Whiskey, Peppermint Schnapps, Rumchata, Rumple Minz, Skrewball Whiskey) (New)

Eggnog with Baileys

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shot with Milk

Gingerbread Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Red Velvet Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shot with Liqueur (Available with Amaretto, Butterscotch, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal Apple, Godiva Chocolate, Grand Marnier, Jameson Whiskey, Peppermint Schnapps, Rumchata, Rumple Minz, Skrewball Whiskey)

Cookie shot with Louis XIII Cognac

Cookie shot with Clase Azul Ultra Anejo

Ballast Point Brewing Co. (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Butternut Squash Salmon: Skin-on pan-roasted salmon with butternut squash purée, sautéed quinoa, pomegranate sherry reduction, and arugula salad garnish (New)

Beignets Expressed (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Maple-bacon Glazed Beignets: Maple-infused icing topped with applewood smoked bacon (New)

California Churro (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Peppermint Hot Chocolate Churro: Churro rolled in chocolate sugar, drizzled with mint and chocolate icing, and covered in peppermint candies (New)

Kayla’s Cake (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Gingerbread Macarons: Gingerbread buttercream, spiced with ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and honey

Marceline’s Confectionery (Available Nov. 3 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Mickey Christmas Lights Apple: Green apple dipped in caramel with two marshmallows ears enrobed in green, white chocolate and decorated with black dark chocolate and M&M’S chocolate candies lights (New)

Holiday Mickey Cake Pop: Chocolate cake pop dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with red sanding sugar and green M&M’S chocolate candies (New)

Holiday Tree Cereal Treat: Tree-shaped cereal treat dipped in green, white chocolate and decorated with white chocolate, white sanding sugar, and a yellow, chocolate Mickey star (New)

Peppermint Patties: Mixture of fondant sugar, powder sugar, and peppermint flavoring dipped in dark chocolate (New)

Minnie Santa Hat Apple: Green apple dipped in caramel with two marshmallows ears enrobed in milk chocolate, rolled in red sanding sugar, and embellished with white M&M’S chocolate candies and a white chocolate Santa hat with a bow

Snowflake Apple: Green apple dipped in caramel with two marshmallows ears enrobed blue, white chocolate and decorated with a white chocolate snowflake and white sanding sugar

Minnie Santa Hat Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with red sanding sugar, green M&M’S chocolate candies, and a Santa hat (New)

Snowman Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in white chocolate and decorated with dark chocolate face, M&M’S chocolate candies, a sour belt, and orange jelly bean

Holiday Minnie Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop with two marshmallows ears dipped in red, white chocolate, drizzled with green, white chocolate, and embellished with a red, polka dot Minnie bow

Holiday Milk Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows dipped in caramel and then milk chocolate drizzled with green and red chocolate

Mickey Gingerbread Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with red and green colored-chocolate and a dark chocolate Mickey

Peppermint Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows dipped in caramel and then dark chocolate covered in crushed peppermint

Peppermint Bark: Peppermint-flavored dark chocolate and white chocolate sprinkled with Christmas sprinkles and marshmallows (New)

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Traditional Chiacchiere Italian Bow Tie Cookies: Slightly sweet, fried angel wing pastries dusted with powdered sugar and blackberry dipping sauce (Available at both Naples Ristorante e Bar and Napolini Pizzeria)

Bah Humbug Cocktail: Peanut butter whiskey, white crème de cacao, green crème de menthe, and half and half with a dissolvable holiday message (New)

Scrooged Cocktail: Peanut butter whiskey and eggnog topped with holiday sprinkles (New)

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Peppermint Hot Chocolate: Peppermint hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, peppermint candy cane, crushed peppermint candy, red sprinkles, and cocoa powder (New) (Available Dec. 1 through 31)

Winter White Cosmopolitan: Vodka, orange liqueur, elderflower liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup, and white cranberry-peach juice (New) (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Tortilla Jo’s (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Santa’s Margarita for Two: Blanco tequila, peach liqueur, raspberry liqueur, cranberry juice, and sweet and sour garnished with a white sugar rim, and fresh cranberries (New)

Novelties Available Throughout the Resort

(Available starting Nov. 10 throughout the holiday season)

Chip & Dale Holiday Straw Clip (Limit two per person, per transaction) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Café Daisy, Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, The Golden Horseshoe, Hungry Bear Restaurant, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Little Red Wagon, and Troubadour Tavern At Disney California Adventure: Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Mortimer’s Market, Schmoozies!, Smokejumpers Grill, and Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street

; Available at the following locations: Christmas Parade Reindeer Sipper (Mobile order available at select locations; limit 10 per person, per transaction) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Churros at small world Promenade, Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train, Galactic Grill, Jolly Holiday Bakery Café, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Plaza Inn, Refreshment Corner, and Tomorrowland Fruit Cart

; Available at the following locations: Gold Musical Rotating Tin (Limit two per person, per transaction) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Popcorn at Tomorrowland, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, and Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat At Disney California Adventure: Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

; Available at the following locations: Holiday Kermit Straw Clip (Limit 10 per person, per transaction) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle, Churros near Town Square, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Pretzels near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, and Troubadour Tavern At Disney California Adventure: Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, Mortimer’s Market, and Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street

; Available at the following locations:

Holiday Olaf Bottle Topper (Limit two per person, per transaction) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Churros & Lemonade in Critter Country, Churros at small world Promenade, Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train, Churros near Haunted Mansion, Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle, Churros near Town Square, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Pretzels near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, Ship to Shore Marketplace, and Troubadour Taverne At Disney California Adventure: Churros at Hollywood Land, Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, Mortimer’s Market, Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street, and Outdoor Vending at Disney California Adventure park

; Available at the following locations: Holiday Popcorn Bucket (Limit 10 per person, per transaction) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Popcorn at small world Promenade, Popcorn at Tomorrowland, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, and Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat At Disney California Adventure: Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn near Carthay Circle Popcorn at Pixar Pier

; Available at the following locations: Holiday Stainless Steel Tumbler (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Bengal Barbecue, Galactic Grill, The Golden Horseshoe, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Restaurant, Jolly Holiday Bakery Café, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, and Stage Door Café At Disney California Adventure: Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta, Cappuccino Cart, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill At Disneyland Hotel: Coffee House At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill

; Available at the following locations: Holiday Swizzle Stick (Limit two per person, per transaction) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Rancho del Zocalo At Disney California Adventure: Cappuccino Cart, Hollywood Lounge, Sonoma Terrace, and Disney Festival of Holidays Marketplaces At Disneyland Hotel: Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Pool Bar At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: Grand Californian Great Hall Cart

; Available at the following locations:

Holiday Travel Tumbler (Mobile order available at select locations; limit 10 per person, per transaction) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Bengal Barbecue, Café Daisy, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, The Golden Horseshoe, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Restaurant, Jolly Holiday Bakery Café, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Lemonade near Tomorrowland Expo Center, Mint Julep Bar, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Royal Street Veranda, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, and Troubadour Tavern At Disney California Adventure: Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta, Cappuccino Cart, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill, and Smokejumpers Grill At Disneyland Hotel: Coffee House At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill

; Available at the following locations: Mickey Mouse-shaped Peppermint Glow Cube (Limit two per person, per transaction) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Bengal Barbecue, Galactic Grill, Harbour Galley, Mint Julep Bar, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante Red Rose Taverne, and Refreshment Corner At Disney California Adventure: Bayside Brews, Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill, Seasonal Snack, and Disney Festival of Holidays Marketplaces

; Available at the following locations: Mickey Mouse-shaped Green Glitter Jingle Bell Glow Cube (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; limit two per person, per transaction) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Bengal Barbecue, Galactic Grill, Harbour Galley, Little Red Wagon, Mint Julep Bar, Red Rose Taverne, and Refreshment Corner At Disney California Adventure: Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta, Carthay Circle Restaurant, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Hollywood Lounge, Smokejumpers Grill, and Studio Catering Co.

; Available at the following locations:

Mickey Mouse-shaped Red Glitter Jingle Bell Glow Cube (Limit two per person, per transaction); Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Bengal Barbecue, Galactic Grill, Harbour Galley, Little Red Wagon, Mint Julep Bar, Red Rose Taverne, and Refreshment Corner At Disney California Adventure: Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta, Carthay Circle Restaurant, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Hollywood Lounge, Smokejumpers Grill, and Studio Catering Co.

Available at the following locations: Mickey Mouse Toy Soldier Bucket (Limit two per person, per transaction) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Popcorn at small world Promenade, Popcorn at Tomorrowland, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, and Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat At Disney California Adventure: Churros at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn near Carthay Circle, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, and Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street

; Available at the following locations: