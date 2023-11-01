Foodie Guide to Disney Festival of Holidays 2023 at the Disneyland Resort

Disney Festival of Holidays will begin on November 10th and run through January 7th, 2024 at the Disneyland Resort. The Disney Parks Blog shared a foodie guide of menus inspired by the traditions of Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day.

Disney Festival of Holidays Marketplaces

A Twist on Tradition (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Savory Kugel Mac & Cheese with herb breadcrumbs, sour cream and chives (New)

Guava-Melon Lassi: Guava nectar, rock melon syrup, yogurt, and honey garnished with cinnamon whipped cream and honey-flavored cereal (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Glacier Margarita: Blanco tequila, blue curaçao, coconut and rosemary syrups, and white cranberry and lime juices garnished with champagne bubbles candy (New)

Brews & Bites (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

IMPOSSIBLE Chorizo Queso Fundido with house-made tortilla chips

Churro Ale with Frozen Beer Slush: Churro ale with a frozen slush of beer, butterscotch, gingerbread, and house-made churro toffee syrups (New)

Garage Brewing Co. Churro Ale (New)

Boulevard Brewing Company Quirk Hard Seltzer – Cranberry Apple Cinnamon (New)

Two Coast Brewing Co. Saint Father Authentic Oktoberfest Festbier

Unsung Brewing Co. Agents of Anaheim Vienna Lager (New)

Golden Road Brewing Christmas Cart Wheat Ale

Eureka Brewing Co. Hibiscus Bloom Blonde Ale (New)

Ballast Point Brewing Co. Grunion Pale Ale (New)

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Mouthful of Miracles Cold IPA (New)

Brewery X Feliz Guavidad IPA (New)

Rogue Brewing Co. Hazelnut Brown Nectar Brown Ale (New)

Allagash Brewing Curieux Bourbon Barrel-Aged Golden Ale

Bottle Logic Brewing Co. Study Break Sweet Stout (New)

Favorite Things (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Braised Pork Belly Adobo with garlic rice

Mad Santa Macaron Inspired by the Disney+ The Santa Clauses : Chocolate macaron filled with ganache, peanut butter mousse, and salted pretzels (New)

: Chocolate macaron filled with ganache, peanut butter mousse, and salted pretzels Cherry Mango Punch: Mango purée, cherry and peach syrups, and lemon juice garnished with a frozen peach (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Churro Toffee Cold Brew Latte: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Mexico Origin Coffee, cinnamon sugar, vanilla bean, and almond milk garnished with churro syrup-flavored whipped cream and toffee crumble (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Grandma’s Recipes (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Barbacoa Tamal de Res with Oaxaca cheese, tomatillo salsa and crema (New)

Berry Pomegranate Paloma: Blanco Tequila, blueberry purée, lime, cranberry, and pomegranate juices, and agave syrup topped with fresca mixed vodka spritz and garnished with an orange wheel and chile lime seasoned rim (New)

Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc

Sebastiani Cabernet Sauvignon

McBride Sisters Sparkling Brut Rosé (New)

Holiday Duets (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Esquites Carnitas Mac & Cheese with salsa macha and spiced puffed rice

Chocolate Tart Made with TWIX Cookie Bar Pieces: Sugar tart filled with caramel and chocolate mousse, topped with TWIX cookie bar pieces and holiday sprinkles (New)

Cuban Parranda Cocktail: White rum, falernum and maraschino liqueurs, soursop nectar, grapefruit juice, and mint syrup garnished with a dried grapefruit wheel (New)

Cantaritos Pineapple (New)

Making Spirits Bright (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

IMPOSSIBLE Chicken Curry Bites with lemon raita and coriander chutney (New)

Pumpkin Layered Cheesecake: Layers of New York-style cheesecake, pumpkin gooey cake, and graham cracker topped with spiced Chantilly and a chocolate decoration

Tiramisu Yule Log Cocktail: Vodka, hazelnut liqueur, oat milk, tiramisu syrup, and chocolate bitters garnished with chocolate shavings

Chocolate Mint Stout Shake: Garage Brewing Marshmallow Milk Stout, coffee liqueur, crème de menthe, horchata cream liqueur, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate syrup garnished with cookie crumbles (New)

Merry Mashups (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Southern Mac & Cheese with andouille sausage and spiced panko crunch

Santa’s Milk & Cookies Hot Cocoa Inspired by the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses : Whole milk, cookies and cream powder, and white chocolate with whipped cream

: Whole milk, cookies and cream powder, and white chocolate with whipped cream Maple Hazelnut Hot Buttered Rum: Dark rum, butter, hazelnut paste, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove with a salted caramel whipped cream

Winter Sliderland (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Togarashi Karaage Chicken Slider with furikake mayo slaw on a Hawaiian roll (New)

Beef Brisket Slider with smoked onions and horseradish ketchup on a pretzel roll

Spiced Pear Mule: Pear vodka, gin, apricot liqueur, house-made spice syrup, pear nectar, and lemon juice garnished with a white orchid (New)

Additional Locations Throughout Disney California Adventure

Cappuccino Cart (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Cafe de Olla Cold Brew: Piloncillo-sweetened coffee spiced with star anise, clove and cinnamon topped with a hot chocolate cream cold foam (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Hollywood Lounge (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9; mobile order available)

Three Gifts Flight: Includes Gin Lavender Lemonade, Smoky Hibiscus Orange Cocktail, and Shimmering Apple Pie Cocktail (New)

Lamplight Lounge (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Holiday Special Duck Confit: Duck confit with celeriac purée, cherry gastrique, rutabaga, and arugula citrus salad (New)

Pan Dulce Donuts: Warm and fluffy donuts dipped in cajeta and topped with pan dulce crumbles paired with a champurrado dipping sauce (New)

Holiday Cocktail: Chai Tea-Oat Mix, vanilla vodka, and Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur topped with chocolate liqueur and ground cinnamon (New)

Pym Test Kitchen (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9; mobile order available)

Cold Brew Infusion: Cinnamon & Spice: Cinnamon caramel cold brew with cardamom cream foam (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Smokejumpers Grill (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Kielbasa with Pierogi: Kielbasa served with potato and cheese pierogies, sautéed peppers and onions, and Dijon-sour cream (New)

Sonoma Terrace (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Pan con Pollo: Braised chicken, spiced tomato sauce, mayonnaise, and mustard dressing in a French bread roll served with pickled vegetable slaw (New)

Bottle Logic Brewing Holiday Hopscotch: Golden ale with creamy vanilla and butterscotch (New)

Studio Catering Co. (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9; mobile order available)

Holiday Turkey Empanada: Fried empanada filled with turkey, stuffing and gravy with cranberry dipping sauce (New)

Terran Treats (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Hot Chocolate Churro: Chocolate chile churro with chocolate and chile streusel, mini marshmallows, and hazelnut spread

Outdoor Vending Locations (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Chicken Chile Verde Empanada served with a side of slaw and salsa roja (New)

Honey-glazed Turkey Leg (New)

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread Cookie

Seasonal Snack Locations Throughout the Park (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Chicken Chile Verde Empanada served with a side of slaw and salsa roja (New)

Pumpkin Cinnamon Cake: Pumpkin cake with cinnamon streusel finished with icing and sprinkles (New)

Churros near Goofy’s Sky School (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 22)

Fresas con Crema coated in cinnamon sugar and topped with strawberries saturated in condensed milk (New)

Churros at Hollywood Land (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Yule Log Churro: Crème filled chocolate churro with berry drizzle and powdered sugar (New)

Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Chocolate Peppermint Churro: Churro coated with crushed candy canes and drizzled with chocolate and vanilla sauce

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 7)

Holiday Churros: Sweet, crispy dough coated in red and green sugar and topped with dulce de leche drizzle (New)

Tortilla Jo’s (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Traditional Holiday Pozole: Pork cushion, guajillo, hominy, garlic and onion powder, chicken base, salt, cumin, oregano, bay leaf, and water

Tamale Trio: Three different types of tamales – pork, beef, and chicken mole

Mexican Buñuelos: Traditional fried dough fritter dusted with powdered sugar, and topped with condensed milk and strawberries

Chocolate Feliz Navidad: Tequila, Irish cream liqueur, Mexican-style chocolate mix, and garnished with toasted marshmallows (Non-alcoholic version also available) (New)

Novelties Available Throughout the Park

Holiday Swizzle Stick (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; limit 2 per person, per transaction); Available at the following locations: Brews & Bites, Favorite Things, Grandma's Recipes, Holiday Duets, Making Spirits Bright, Merry Mashups, A Twist on Tradition, Winter Sliderland

; Available at the following locations:

Holiday Travel Tumbler (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; mobile order available; limit 10 per person, per transaction); Available at the following locations: Paradise Garden Grill

Mickey Mouse-shaped Peppermint Glow Cube (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7; limit two per person, per transaction); Available at the following locations: Brews & Bites, Favorite Things, Grandma's Recipes, Holiday Duets, Merry Mashups, A Twist on Tradition, Winter Sliderland, Paradise Garden Grill, Seasonal Snack Locations

; Available at the following locations:

Disney Festival of Holidays Merchandise Collection

Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays Spirit Jersey

Corkcicle Tumbler

Both available at the Festival Merchandise location near Little Mermaid’s Undersea Adventure, Elias & Co., and Studio Store at Disney California Adventure park.