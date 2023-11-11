Photos: 2023 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

The holidays have officially descended upon the Disneyland Resort, and we got a chance to preview some of the new merchandise items now available across the resort.

As with all seasonal events, the hot ticket items are always the collectible novelties, and this year has quite a few good ones! We’ve got the return of the classic Reindeer sipper from last year, an adorable popcorn bucket of Donald dressed as a Christmas tree, and a Santa Mater popcorn bucket.

Disney continues to expand the amount of Hanukkah merchandise available each year. Take a look at more of this year’s Hanukkah collection here.

This gorgeous new Encanto collection features beautifully intricate designs of members of the Madrigal family on plates, a dress and more.

Lastly, with Disney Festival of Holidays back for the year at Disney California Adventure, we get a new line of merchandise – including a sweater, a Spirit Jersey, a beanie and two drinkware items.

