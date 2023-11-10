Snow to Fall Nightly in Downtown Disney Beginning November 24th

For the first time, Downtown Disney is set to celebrate the holiday season with a magical nightly snowfall.

What’s Happening:

  • While snow has been falling throughout Disneyland Park for many years now, this year will see the debut of the magical moment in the Downtown Disney District.
  • “Snow” is scheduled to fall in the Downtown Disney District nightly every half hour from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes.
  • The snowfall moments will begin on November 24th and will happen daily through December 31st.
  • For more Christmas joy, guests can visit the nearby Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa – which will feature a new festive gingerbread house with intricate design inspired by pastries.

