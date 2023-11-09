Photos: Construction Nears Finish Line on New Downtown Disney Stage

The first element of the reimagined west end of Downtown Disney is getting ready to debut, as construction is beginning to wrap up on the new Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage.

Construction walls have come down around the new Downtown Disney Stage, which is located directly across from the old one near the former ESPN Zone.

In fact, we caught workers actually in the process of taking down the old stage during our visit this afternoon.

Featured front and center is the new sculptural tower, designed by Nikkolas Smith. This new tower pays tribute to the sublime work of pioneering architects of color in Southern California during the mid-20th century with unique geometric patterns in the sculpture, evoking the famed mid-century buildings they created.

The neighboring lawn area will provide a comfortable location for guests to enjoy special events, activities, musical entertainment and more.

The side of the stage features some colorful Mickey Mouse-shaped embellishments.

This new area will also be home to the Parkside Market, a collection of diverse culinary concepts that will live under one roof. The all-new location will be home to Korean-forward fast-casual eatery Seoul Sister, Sip & Sonder, GG’s Chicken Shop and an al fresco second story bar.

Next to the stage, construction continues on Din Tai Fung, a new location for the popular restaurant chain which is planned to open in 2024.