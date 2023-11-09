Photos/Video: Adventureland Treehouse Opens For Magic Key Holders at Disneyland Park

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders got the opportunity to preview the newly reimagined Adventureland Treehouse, climbing high above Adventureland at Disneyland Park one day ahead of its official opening on November 10th.

This marks the first glimpse that many fans are getting of the treehouse since it closed over a year ago, and seeing the changes into an attraction inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson and the removal of the Tarzan theme. Keep an eye (and ear!) out for homages to the treehouse’s storied past that can be seen (and heard!) in the video above.

Officially Announced last November, the new Adventureland Treehouse will be paying tribute to the original treehouse that Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962 for the hit movie, Swiss Family Robinson .

. The Adventureland Treehouse showcases wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River, where guests once again enter by the giant waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs.

Rather than restoring the treehouse back to the way it was before the Tarzan retheme of the late 90s, Walt Disney Imagineering has come up with a new storyline for the newer Adventureland Treehouse. Guests will step into the home of an innovative family, entering the mother’s music den, son’s nature room, daughter’s astronomy love, and father’s experimental kitchen.