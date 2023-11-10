Photos: Holiday Decor Arrives In Newly Reimagined Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland

This holiday season marks the first time we’ve seen Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland decorated for the holidays since it was reimagined and reopened at the park earlier this year. How do the decorations compare to years past? Take a look.

Similar to previous years, guests can find holiday decorations that are bright and whimsical and evoke the animated theme that Mickey’s Toontown is home to. Festive and colorful wreaths, garland, and bunting can be found throughout the character’s homes, as well as Downtown Toontown.

Some of the decoration also takes on the cartoony-theme of the building it is adorned upon. Take for instance, the 3rd Little Piggy Bank near Toontown City Hall. Much of the holiday garland features cartoony bills and coins in the decor.

The reimagined Mickey’s Toontown opened earlier this year with grassy play spaces for everyone to unwind, starting with CenTOONial Park, the first space guests will see when they enter the land. CenTOONial Park is nchored by two interactive play experiences; a beautiful fountain featuring water tables designed for play that invite guests to have a sensory experience, plus a nearby dreaming tree with sculpted tree roots providing an opportunity for children to crawl and explore. The land also includes the newly reimagined Goofy’s How-To-Play House and Chip and Dale’s Gadget Coaster.

Mickey’s Toontown remains home to classics like Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin and Mickey’s House, where you can meet the beloved icon. The land also plays home to Disneyland’s newest E-Ticket attraction, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

You can check out all these decorations and more in Mickey’s Toontown during the holiday season at the Disneyland Resort.