Winter Holidays are Extra Special with shopDisney’s New Hanukkah Collection

Our holiday spirits are soaring because shopDisney has finally opened their Holiday Shop! Winter celebrations will be arriving soon and that means it’s the perfect time to browse new apparel and accessories for the season that have been sprinkled with Disney magic. Among the new styles debuting this year is the highly anticipated Hanukkah Collection. Let’s check it out!

  • shopDisney’s Holiday Shop is now open and it’s full of wonderful winter offerings for your wardrobe! This year Disney fans can explore all the season has to offer with the Hanukkah Collection featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse celebrating the holiday.
  • Earlier this year, the Disney Parks Blog previewed some of the exciting offerings coming to shopDisney as part of their Christmas Collection and now at long last, fans can shop trendy apparel, cute accessories, and other Disney must-haves designed for the whole family.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Hanukkah Holiday Family Matching T-Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends Hanukkah Holiday Family Matching T-Shirt for Kids

  • The Hanukkah Collection will be available on shopDisney starting October 2nd and prices range from $19.99-$88.00.
  • Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Hanukkah Light-Up Loungefly Mini Backpack

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Sweater for Women

Mickey Mouse Icon Hanukkah Woven Shirt for Men

Mickey Mouse and Friends Hanukkah Pullover Hoodie for Adults

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Hanukkah T-Shirt for Women

