Cozy Up with the Family in the Munki Munki Holiday Slumber Collection from shopDisney

“I’m dreaming of a white Christmas,” is how the song goes, but even if your holiday celebration doesn’t feature snow, you can dream in Disney! Munki Munki is putting a fun spin on the idea of family pajamas with their playful Holiday Slumber Collection that will add the perfect touch of magic to the season.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Holiday Shop isn’t officially open yet, but they are willing to give guests a sneak peek at this year’s lineup.

In fact there’s a small assortment of merchandise available now with so much more on the way! The fashion band Munki Munki is joining the holiday fun with Christmas jammies for the whole family.

The cozy styles are available in separates— long sleeve tops and pajama pants— for adults and kids, while babies and toddlers can dress in footie bodysuits.

The bright red pajamas feature a Mickey Mouse pattern that shows the global icon dressed in a Santa suit and decorating a tree with a string of lights. On the adult and kid styles, the pajama tops are solid grey on the chest and back (like a ringer tee) with a smiling Mickey head and colorful lights on the front.

There’s also a dark blue and black set showcasing a sleepy Winnie the Pooh and Piglet who are getting in some extra Zzzzs before the holidays arrive!

The Munki Munki Holiday Slumber Collection will be available on shopDisney starting September 18th and prices range from $39.99-$64.99.

Mickey Mouse

Winnie the Pooh

