Spruce Up Your Home this Winter with shopDisney’s Homestead Collection

Right now most retail stores are decked out in fall and Halloween-themed decorations as folks prepare for all things spooky. But Winter wonderlands and Christmas styles are next on the list and will be arriving any day now. In fact, shopDisney is getting ready to launch their Homestead and Christmas Collections that will spark your seasonal spirit.

Believe it or not, it is time to start dreaming of all the ways you’re going to decorate your home this winter. The winter season will be upon us sooner than you think and shopDisney is here to help you find the perfect styles to brighten up your favorite space.

shopDisney has shared a preview look at their Homestead Collection which will offer charming decor and essentials with an infusion of magical touches.

One of the spotlight items is a Mickey Mouse wreath full of ivy, berries, and assorted greenery for an elegant, homespun look.

We speculate that this assortment will also include throw blankets, dishware, table runners, and figurines inspired by Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The Homestead Collection will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for pricing and links to the new collection.

