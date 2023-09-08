Christmas Decorations from Jim Shore, Enesco and More Arrive on shopDisney

Whether your holiday dreams consist of a white Christmas, or a sunny location with tropical vibes you can bring the magic of Disney to your home decor with delightful figurines from Jim Shore, Enesco and more. shopDisney has introduced a new assortment of decorative pieces that embrace the spirit of the season while sharing some whimsical wonder.

What’s Happening:

Decorating your living space for the winter holidays can be a big task, and fortunately, shopDisney is here to help.

Guests looking for display pieces to add a touch of magic to their home will love the latest Christmas arrivals that celebrate classic movies and characters like:

Links to the new collections can be found below.

Stitch and Angel "Snowy Shenanigans" Rotating Figure by Jim Shore

Jack Skellington "A Snowy Discovery" Figure by Jim Shore – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Bambi "Frosted Fawn" Figure by Jim Shore

Figaro "Festive Feline" Figure by Jim Shore – Pinocchio

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Figure

Santa Stitch with Scrump Figure

Stitch and Angel Waterball

Jack Skellington Tree Topper – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Santa Mickey Mouse Tree Topper

