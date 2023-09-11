Start Making Your Wish Lists! shopDisney’s Christmas Collection Arrives Tomorrow

The season is about to change which means sweaters, scarves, beanies, Spirit Jerseys, hoodies and other cool weather styles will be visible everywhere! These go-to style selections are even more fun when they’re Disney-themed and shopDisney has a wide selection of winter approved attire waiting for you as part of their Christmas Collection.

Some things never change, like how shopDisney always manages to wow fans with their creative and colorful seasonal collections!

Christmas and the winter holidays are on the horizon and that means it’s time to update your wardrobe with new fashions, accessories, and plush starring your favorite Disney characters.

Earlier this year, the Disney Parks Blog previewed some of the exciting offerings coming to shopDisney

Now at long last, fans can browse the assortment of Disney must-haves designed for the whole family,

The Christmas Collection will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for pricing and links to the new collection.

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Loving the Christmas Collection? How about adding some colorful character figurines to the mix? Christmas decorations from Jim Shore, Enesco and others are now available at shopDisney.

are now available at shopDisney. If you’re loving the holiday fashions and want to bring some Disney magic to your decor, check out the Homestead Collection

Not quite ready to embrace the winter? We get it! Instead, greet the Fall with the charming Limited Release Jack Skellington Cinnamon Cupcake Disney Munchlings .

