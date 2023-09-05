Greet the Fall with New Limited Release Jack Skellington Cinnamon Cupcake Disney Munchlings

The season of apple cider, cinnamon, and Pumpkin spice everything is back and even Disney Munchlings are getting in on the fun! A new limited release scented plush of Jack Skellington has come to shopDisney inspired by fall flavors and seasonal treats.

Everyone loves seasonal treats including the Disney Munchlings! This adorable series of plush characters are themed to Disney Parks Treats and unique food like cupcakes, avocado toast, cinnamon rolls, concha bread and so much more.

With fall on the horizon, the Disney Munchlings are tapping into the warm and wonderful flavors of cinnamon and pumpkin with a new standalone micro plush themed to The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Jack Skellington Cinnamon Cupcake Disney Munchlings Plush – Specialty Treats – Micro 4 1/2" – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Limited Release

He may be the Pumpkin King, but this fall, Jack is all dressed up as a Cinnamon Cupcake topped with Zero Whipped Cream! The duo is also accompanied by a mini plush bottle of “pumpkin sauce” to put the finishing touches on this delicious treat.

Typically, the Disney Munchlings micro plush comes in mystery bags, but because this is a special standalone item, it comes packaged in a window box so you see exactly what you’re getting!

The Jack Skellington Cinnamon Cupcake Disney Munchlings is available now on shopDisney

Disney Munchlings Origin Story:

“One day when the sun set on Main Street, U.S.A., Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his sweet creations. As he hung his apron and left the bakery, Pierre accidentally closed the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings!”

