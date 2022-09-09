Nom, Nom, Nom! shopDisney Serves Up Disney Munchlings Plush Line

Now that the D23 Expo has returned Disney fans have been treated to non stop news, celebrity encounters, and yes, exciting merchandise reveals. Announced prior to Expo, the new Munchlings line of plush are here and fans can browse the collection on shopDisney.

The D23 Expo 2022 has just started and one of the most anticipated elements is the new merchandise. Not only do guests have the chance to purchase the collections at D23, but shopDisney is also home to the newly launched products.

One of the fun product lines to debut this week is the line of snack inspired mini plush called Munchinlings.

Similar to the Wishables and TsumTsum pals that fans adore, this series of cuties offers a fun play on favorite Disney treats from the parks. The assortment includes: Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Swirl Bun Minnie Mouse Wild Strawberry Cupcake Baymax S’More And Many More!

Guests can shop full size plush pals or opt for the totally cute mystery micro plush that comes in fun bakery containers.

The first friends in the Munchlings collection are available now on shopDisney . Medium plush sell for $34.99 while the mystery pals are $16.99 each.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Medium Plush

Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Bun Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 14 1/2''

Minnie Mouse Strawberry Cupcake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 16''

Baymax S'more Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 16 1/2''

Winnie the Pooh Honey Cake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 18''

Stitch Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 18''

Mystery Plush

Disney Munchlings Mystery Scented Plush – Frozen Treats – Micro 4 3/4''

Disney Munchlings Mystery Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Micro 4 3/4''

Disney Munchlings Mystery Scented Plush – Sweet Treats – Micro 4 3/4''

