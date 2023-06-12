New Wave of Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush Themed to Gourmet Goodies

Are you craving a little bit of Disney cuteness? Good news! There’s a new wave of Disney Muchlings inspired by Gourmet Goodies that have just been served up at shopDisney. The assortment includes seven mystery micro plush featuring snacks like chocolate Swiss roll, vanilla cream puff, fruit parfait and more.

What’s Happening:

After a delicious savory meal, it’s fun to finish things off with a decadent dessert especially if it’s a Disney treat! The popular Disney Munchlings line of micro plush is back with a mystery series featuring seven cute characters reimagined as popular Disney snacks.

Ok, ok, you can’t eat these cute creations, but you can enjoy their squeezable softness and delightful scents that remind you of a favorite Disney treat.

The Disney Munchlings Gourmet Goodies collection has arrived on shopDisney Street Food Fusion assortment, Huey, Dewey and Louie Pastry Puff Trio and Caramel Drizzle Cheshire Cat Fruit Parfait and Fruit Granola Emile French Vanilla Crème Puff and Chocolate Syrup



At this time the new releases in this collection are only the micro sized (4-5-inch) Mystery Plush and not the standalone medium-sized (15-inch) plush. However, earlier this year, the Squirt Concha Bread Ice Cream Sandwich

The Disney Munchlings Gourmet Goodies collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the series and standalone plush can be found below.

Mystery Plush – Gourmet Goodies

Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Gourmet Goodies – Micro 4 3/4" – $14.99

Flower Chocolate Swiss Roll and Dried Cranberries

Squirt Concha Bread Ice Cream Sandwich and Coconut Flakes

Huey, Dewey and Louie Pastry Puff Trio and Caramel Drizzle

Emile French Vanilla Crème Puff and Chocolate Syrup

Leroy Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake and Chili Flakes

Cheshire Cat Fruit Parfait and Fruit Granola

Mystery Character

Squirt Concha Bread Ice Cream Sandwich Disney Munchling Plush – Gourmet Goodies – Medium 15" – Finding Nemo – $29.99

Disney Munchlings Origin Story:

“One day when the sun set on Main Street, U.S.A., Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his sweet creations. As he hung his apron and left the bakery, Pierre accidentally closed the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings!”

