Popular Mickey Mouse and Baymax Munchlings Plush Back In Stock on shopDisney

Disney’s Munchlings line of scented plush has been a big hit with fans ever since its debut at the D23 Expo 2022. In fact two of the large plush styles were so popular that they sold out right away, but the good news is they’re now back in stock on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you missed out on the Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Bun or Baymax S’mores Munchlings plush, don’t fret, because a new batch of both have arrived on shopDisney.

Fans of the sweetly scented squishy pals can complete (or start!) their collection with the return of two of the most popular offerings.

Guests can once again shop the full size plush pals inspired by Disney characters that have been reimagined as tasty snacks.

Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Bun Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 14 1/2''

Mickey smells like funnel cakes and Baymax’s scent is a chocolate and marshmallow mix.

Baymax S'more Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 16 1/2''

Of course those looking for something smaller and want to be surprised at what they get will love the totally cute mystery micro plush that comes in fun bakery containers.

Disney Munchlings Mystery Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Micro 4 3/4''

Each box contains one of the following: Minnie Mouse Strawberry Cupcake (strawberry scent) Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Bun (funnel cake scent) Winnie the Pooh Honey Cake (funnel cake scent) Eeyore Blueberry Muffin (blueberry scent) Stitch Pineapple Upside-Down Cake (pineapple scent) Baymax S'mores (chocolate/marshmallow mix scent) Mystery Character

The Munchlings collection is available now on shopDisney . Medium plush sell for $34.99 while the mystery pals are $16.99 each.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Munchlings:

Treat yourself to a bakery’s worth of delicious Disney plush goodies! We love Mickey Mouse and Baymax but they’re not the only Munchlings shopDisney has to offer. Don’t miss out on the Minnie Mouse wild strawberry cupcake, Winnie the Pooh honey cake, or Stitch Pineapple upside-down cake.