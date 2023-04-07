Disney Munchlings Street Food Fusion Collection Features Mochi, Pizza, Falafel Snacks and More

Order up! The Disney Muchlings are back with a new wave of delicious snacks coming to the Parks and shopDisney on April 10th. This time, the cute creations are inspired by Street Food Fusion like pepperoni pizza, Mexican hot chocolate, falafel pita and more.

What’s Happening:

Satisfy your cravings for yummy street foods with the latest snacks to join the Disney Munchlings line!

Ok, ok, you can’t eat the Disney Munchlings, but you can relish in their squeezable softness and delightful scents and this next wave of treats will transport you to your favorite local food fair.

Get ready to experience the Disney Munchlings Street Food Fusion collection coming to shopDisney

The Disney Parks Blog Minnie Mouse Pepperoni Pizza with Parmesan Cheese Pearl Mochi Beignet Sundae and Cereal Sprinkles Dante Mexican Hot Chocolate and Cinnamon Mystery Character And More!



But we’re not done yet! The collection features some standalone medium-sized (18-inch) plush that are perfect for cuddles at home or on the go. Guests will be able to purchase characters like: Chip Falafel Pita Pocket Dale Falafel Pita Pocket Squirt Concha Bread Ice Cream Sandwich



And finally, Orange Bird brings his charming expression to the Munclings line as the Orange Bird Citrus – Infused Cupcake. It looks like a small bottle of honey is also part of his arrival.

From what we can tell, Orange Bird will be a mirco plush (4-5-inch) available as a standalone purchase. Similar to the Figment Daisy Duck

Orange Bird is inspired by the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival and can soon also be found on shopDisney

Disney Munchlings Street Food Fusion collection will be available at Disney Parks and on shopDisney on April 10th.

Disney Munchlings Origin Story:

“One day when the sun set on Main Street, U.S.A., Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his sweet creations. As he hung his apron and left the bakery, Pierre accidentally closed the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings!”

More Munchlings Fun:

