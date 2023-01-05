Fruity Springtime Desserts Make Up Next Wave of Disney Munchlings Plush Coming Soon to shopDisney

We all love baked goods and the best calorie free way to enjoy a favorite dessert is with a Disney Munchlings plush! The soft, squishy, and scented pals popped up on shopDisney this fall and a new series of delicious offerings are on the way.
What’s Happening:
- Ever since their debut at D23 Expo 2022 Disney Munchilings plush have been a big hit with fans, and the good news is another assortment of delicious treats are nearly ready to be put on display!
- shopDisney has teased that the next wave of cuddly desserts are coming soon and this time the emphasis is on springtime sweets.
- These incredible scented plush are shaped like Disney Parks bakery treats and while we’re not sure what everything will be, we’re guessing the delicious offerings might consist of:
- Angel Berry Tart
- White Rabbit Kiwi Dessert
- Minnie Mouse Blueberry Pie
- Rafiki Banana Loaf
- Piglet Chocolate Dipped Strawberry
- Daisy Duck Tropical Treat
- It’s not clear if this batch will be the small 5-inch plush that are part of the blind bag series ($16.99) or the large 15-inch plush ($34.99), but either way, they are adorable.
- Springtime Disney Munchlings are coming soon to shopDisney so check back soon for links to the individual items.
