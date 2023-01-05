Fruity Springtime Desserts Make Up Next Wave of Disney Munchlings Plush Coming Soon to shopDisney

We all love baked goods and the best calorie free way to enjoy a favorite dessert is with a Disney Munchlings plush! The soft, squishy, and scented pals popped up on shopDisney this fall and a new series of delicious offerings are on the way.

Ever since their debut at D23 Expo 2022

shopDisney has teased that the next wave of cuddly desserts are coming soon

These incredible scented plush are shaped like Disney Parks bakery treats and while we’re not sure what everything will be, we’re guessing the delicious offerings might consist of: Angel Berry Tart White Rabbit Kiwi Dessert Minnie Mouse Blueberry Pie Rafiki Banana Loaf Piglet Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Daisy Duck Tropical Treat

It’s not clear if this batch will be the small 5-inch plush that are part of the blind bag series ($16.99) or the large 15-inch plush ($34.99), but either way, they are adorable.

Springtime Disney Munchlings are coming soon to shopDisney

