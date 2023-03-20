Daisy Duck Cheesecake Disney Munchlings Plush Coming to shopDisney March 22nd

Mmmm mmmm! Disney is serving up more deliciousness with a new arrival to their Munchlings line of scented plush. This spring, Daisy Duck is getting a new look inspired by a delicious year round treat: Cheesecake!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Here at Laughing Place, we’re loving Disney’s Munchlings plush! The scented cuties might not be edible, but they’re adorable, and we’re so enamored with them that we recently gave the merchandise line the Oddy award for Best Product

Well folks more fun is in store with a Daisy Duck plush on the way and she’s inspired by a classic dessert: Cheesecake. Of course you can’t have cheesecake without some tasty garnish and this version is finished with strawberries and whipped topping!

It’s not clear if she’ll be a standalone large plush (14″) or part of a new wave of micro pals (4-5″). Maybe she’ll be both! Either way we’re looking forward to her joining the collection.

As noted above, Disney Munchings come in two sizes with the medium plush selling for $34.99 and the micro versions going for $16.99. Also micro plush are traditionally offered as part of a mystery blind box so you won’t know what it is until you open it!

The Daisy Duck Munchlings plush will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for a link to the individual item or blind box.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Munchlings Fun:

Ever since their D23 Expo debut, these plush pals have been a big hit with fans. The first batch sold out quickly, but fortunately, shopDisney was able to restock some of the sweetest snacks! Check out these posts for more Munchlings Plush goodness: