Photos / Video: Café Daisy and Good Boy! Grocers Bring New Food and Novelty Items to Mickey’s Toontown

It’s time to talk about the most exciting part of the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown – the food! We had the chance to take a peak at all of the menu items coming to Café Daisy and Good Boy! Grocers, as well as explore the new venues.

Novelty Items

We’ll begin with a look at some of the many novelty items, including the Perfect Picnic Basket and accompanying blanket, a couple of souvenir sippers, and even a fun retro popcorn bucket!

The blanket does not come with the popcorn bucket, but can be purchased for an additional fee.

After picking up your basket, you can choose three snack-sized items such as Cuties Mandarin Orange, yogurt smoothie, applesauce, granola bar, gluten-allergy-friendly fig bar and more. You’ll also be able to choose between a small DASANI water or Minute Maid Juice Box. It’s the ideal way to have a perfect picnic!

Here are the other novelty items, inspired by other elements of the reimagined Toontown.

Café Daisy

What was formerly a few different food stands has now become one, Café Daisy. Here, Daisy Duck shows off her expert culinary skills with the help of Disney’s talented culinary teams.

Below, a closer look at all the menu items. For more information, check out our previous post on the menu of Café Daisy and Good Boy! Grocers.

Good Boy! Grocers

Next, let’s venture over to the Toontown Farmers Market where you’ll find Good Boy! Grocers. This friendly roadside stand has grab-and-go drinks and tasty treats for you to enjoy, and some new novelties to go along with them. This is where you can pick up all the sippers and Perfect Picnic Basket featured at the top of the post.

Popcorn!

The new popcorn bucket can of course be purchased at the popcorn cart located just outside Mickey’s House.

Learn more about the new food and drinks available at Mickey’s Toontown in our interview with Chef Adolfo Salazar:

Follow our Mickey’s Toontown Reimagining tag for more from the grand reopening of the land!