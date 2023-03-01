First Look at Treats Coming to Café Daisy and Good Boy! Grocers in Mickey’s Toontown

Ahead of the reopening of all of Mickey’s Toontown on March 19th, Disneyland has previewed some of the delicious snacks and sips you’ll be able to enjoy. Let’s take a look at what will be available at the two new locations – Café Daisy and Good Boy! Grocers.

We’ll begin at Café Daisy, a new eatery where Daisy Duck will be showing off her expert culinary skills with the help of Disney’s talented culinary teams.

Daisy’s Dressed-up Dog (seen above) features an all-beef foot-long hot dog, chili-cheese sauce, mac & cheese, and parmesan potato crispies with house-made chips. For those looking for a simpler hot dog, The Daisy Dog is an all-beef foot-long hot dog with house-made chips and gives you the option of adding on some chili-cheese sauce.

Pizza lovers will enjoy the Cheesy Pizza Flop-Over , which features mozzarella and provolone with tomato sauce, while the Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over has pepperoni, mozzarella, and provolone with tomato sauce.

Allergy-friendly offerings are available too – just ask at the location!

The Spring Garden Wrap is a plant-based offering that combines romaine and quinoa into a wrap with a creamy lemon dressing and toasted pumpkin seeds accompanied with house-made chips.

The little ones can enjoy the Cheese Please! Pizza with cheese and tomato sauce or the Pepperoni Please! Pizza with pepperoni, cheese, and tomato sauce. But that’s not all for the kiddos – there’s the bite-size Minnie’s Mini Corn Dogs and the tasty Mini Mac and Cheesy.

Snag a side of Toontown ‘Tater Chips – house-made chips with chili-cheese sauce – to add on to your meal.

– house-made chips with chili-cheese sauce – to add on to your meal. For dessert, Daisy’s Goody-Goody Donuts with cinnamon sugar are not to be missed and are the perfect sweet finish to your dining experience.

In addition to these dishes, there are some specialty sips available too. The Picnic Time Watermelon Lemonade is a refreshing choice with Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, watermelon premium syrup, and watermelon gummies.

Coffee connoisseurs will be pleased with the Specialty Cold Brrr-ew made up of Caramel Mudslide Cold Brew from Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. with sea salt and whipped topping.

Mobile Order will be available at Café Daisy.

Next, let’s venture over to the Toontown Farmers Market where you’ll find Good Boy! Grocers . This friendly roadside stand has grab-and-go drinks and tasty treats for you to enjoy, and some new novelties to go along with them.

Some of the snack-sized items you can pick up include pickles, Mini Babybel snack cheese, Coca-Cola beverages, waters, Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water, gluten-allergy-friendly cookies, fruit bars, and whole fruit.

A hot-ticket item is sure to be the Perfect Picnic Basket . After picking up your basket, you can choose three snack-sized items such as Cuties Mandarin Orange, yogurt smoothie, applesauce, granola bar, gluten-allergy-friendly fig bar and more. You’ll also be able to choose between a small DASANI water or Minute Maid Juice Box. It’s the ideal way to have a perfect picnic!

If you want to enhance your outing even more, you can also get a Perfect Picnic Blanket to go with your basket.

to go with your basket. All this and more will be available when Mickey’s Toontown reopens at Disneyland on March 19th!