Mickey’s Toontown Now Set to Reopen on Sunday, March 19th at Disneyland

Disneyland has just announced a delay in the opening of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, now set to open March 19th instead of the previously announced March 8th.
What’s Happening:
- While Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened on January 27th, most of the remainder of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown still remains behind construction walls.
- Originally scheduled to open on March 8th, the rest of Mickey’s Toontown will now open on Sunday, March 19th.
- Incidentally, this would explain why Disney’s recent filing listed the reopening date as simply “March 2023″ instead of the specific date.
- The delay is being attributed to the storms that hit California this winter, impacting construction.
About the Updated Mickey’s Toontown
- The reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will provide open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unwind, starting with CenTOONial Park, the first space guests will see when they enter the land.
- CenTOONial Park will be anchored by two new interactive play experiences; a beautiful fountain featuring water tables designed for play that invite guests to have a sensory experience, plus a nearby dreaming tree with sculpted tree roots providing an opportunity for children to crawl and explore.
- Over in Goofy’s neck of the woods, you’ll find Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard, as shown in the aerial rendering of the area above.
- Dedicated to all things play, Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard incorporates a whimsical sound garden where kids will discover new ways to make wacky noises, as well as enjoy an all-new, elevated clubhouse.
- When you step inside Goofy’s House, you’ll find a fun, interactive candy-making contraption that only Goofy could imagine!
- The confectionery contraption begins high outside of Goofy’s home, as drips of honey fall from a beehive onto a chute that slides the colorful drops around and down into the home.
- From there, junior candymakers will help Goofy make the candy, and the silly sounds of household appliances will combine to make a truly Goofy symphony.
- Donald’s Boat will be perched in the duck pond of the Goof homestead. Imagine larger-than-life spinning water lilies, balance beams and rocking toys at Donald’s Duck Pond that will help little ones get the wiggles out.
- Kids will definitely love making a splash in this space! You also can look into the boat through the portholes to witness bubbles of fun inside the flooded vessel and interact with some familiar ducklings including Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby.
- For those wanting to get a little “nutty,” you can head over to Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, where Mickey’s Toontown’s favorite tinkerer, Gadget Hackwrench, has created a one-of-a-kind, fun-sized coaster for the town’s tiniest citizens.
- And at Mickey’s House and Minnie’s House, you’ll once again be able to step right into their homes and enjoy a self-guided tour as you discover special surprises in every room.
- You may even be able to visit with Mickey and Minnie while you’re there, should they be home.
- Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin will also return, where you can board Lenny the Cab and spin through the streets and alleys of Toontown as you follow the adventures of Roger Rabbit.
- And when you feel a snack attack coming on, you’ll be able to turn to two new places to appease your appetites in the land: Café Daisy, where acclaimed culinary expert, Daisy Duck, serves up diner classics at her sidewalk table eatery; and the Toontown Farmers Market at Good Boy! Grocers, a friendly roadside stand, offering grab-and-go drinks and treats.
