The Laughing Place Podcast Presents: The 2022 Oddies Awards

With that other awards show airing March 12th on ABC, it’s time once again for the annual Oddies Awards, presented by the Laughing Place Podcast. Below you’ll find a list of this year’s nominees — with the winners set to be announced next week.

Best New Attraction

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force

DuckTales World Showcase Adventure

Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters

Disney Wish

Best Live-Action Film Theatrical

Best Live-Action Film Streaming

Best Animated Film

Best New Live-Action Family Series

Best New Animated Series

Best New Adult Series

Best Song

“Un Monde Qui S'Illumine”

“Ready for the Ride”

“Nobody Like U”

“Come on Out”

Korg’s Song

Best Star Wars

Andor

Obi-Wan

Star Wars Celebration

Tales of the Jedi

Light & Magic

Best Marvel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love and Thunder

Black PAnther: Wakanda Forever

Ms. Marvel

She-Hulk Attorney at Law

Best Pixar

Turning Red

Lightyear

Cars on the Road

Best Disney Animation Studios

Strange World

Sketchbook

Zootopia+

Baymax!

Reflect

Best National Geographic Series

America the Beautiful

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

Super/Natural

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin

Best New Documentary Programming

If These Walls Could Sing

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

Polar Bear

Retrograde

Fire of Love

Best Product

MagicBand+

Munchables

LEGO Minifigures Muppets

LEGO Haunted Mansion

Hocus Pocus: The Game

Best Good Guy

Thor

Mighty Thor

Andor

Willow

New Black Panther

Best Bad Guy

Wanda

Dr Curtain

Syril Karn

Best Sidekick

Number Two

Korg

Legend

Little Leia

Most Missed