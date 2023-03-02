The Laughing Place Podcast Presents: The 2022 Oddies Awards

With that other awards show airing March 12th on ABC, it’s time once again for the annual Oddies Awards, presented by the Laughing Place Podcast. Below you’ll find a list of this year’s nominees — with the winners set to be announced next week.
Best New Attraction
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
- Avengers Assemble: Flight Force
- DuckTales World Showcase Adventure
- Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters
- Disney Wish
Best Live-Action Film Theatrical
Best Live-Action Film Streaming
- Disenchanted
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- Chip n Dale Rescue Rangers
- Better Nate Than Ever
Best Animated Film
Best New Live-Action Family Series
- National Treasure: Edge of History
- The Santa Clauses
- The Villains of Valley View
- Family Reboot
- Save Out Squad with David Beckham
Best New Animated Series
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Hamster & Gretel
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery
- Firebuds
- Zootopia+
Best New Adult Series
- Pam & Tommy
- The Dropout
- Under the Banner of Heaven
- Alaska Daily
- The Bear
Best Song
- “Un Monde Qui S'Illumine”
- “Ready for the Ride”
- “Nobody Like U”
- “Come on Out”
- Korg’s Song
Best Star Wars
- Andor
- Obi-Wan
- Star Wars Celebration
- Tales of the Jedi
- Light & Magic
Best Marvel
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Black PAnther: Wakanda Forever
- Ms. Marvel
- She-Hulk Attorney at Law
Best Pixar
- Turning Red
- Lightyear
- Cars on the Road
Best Disney Animation Studios
- Strange World
- Sketchbook
- Zootopia+
- Baymax!
- Reflect
Best National Geographic Series
- America the Beautiful
- Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
- Super/Natural
- Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
- Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin
Best New Documentary Programming
- If These Walls Could Sing
- Mickey: The Story of a Mouse
- Polar Bear
- Retrograde
- Fire of Love
Best Product
- MagicBand+
- Munchables
- LEGO Minifigures Muppets
- LEGO Haunted Mansion
- Hocus Pocus: The Game
Best Good Guy
- Thor
- Mighty Thor
- Andor
- Willow
- New Black Panther
Best Bad Guy
- Wanda
- Dr Curtain
- Syril Karn
Best Sidekick
- Number Two
- Korg
- Legend
- Little Leia
Most Missed
- KiteTails