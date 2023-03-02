The Laughing Place Podcast Presents: The 2022 Oddies Awards

With that other awards show airing March 12th on ABC, it’s time once again for the annual Oddies Awards, presented by the Laughing Place Podcast. Below you’ll find a list of this year’s nominees — with the winners set to be announced next week.

Best New Attraction

Best Live-Action Film Theatrical

Best Live-Action Film Streaming

Best Animated Film

Best New Live-Action Family Series

Best New Animated Series

Best New Adult Series

Best Song

  • “Un Monde Qui S'Illumine”
  • “Ready for the Ride”
  • “Nobody Like U”
  • “Come on Out”
  • Korg’s Song

Best Star Wars

Best Marvel

  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Black PAnther: Wakanda Forever
  • Ms. Marvel
  • She-Hulk Attorney at Law

Best Pixar

Best Disney Animation Studios

Best National Geographic Series

Best New Documentary Programming

Best Product

  • MagicBand+
  • Munchables
  • LEGO Minifigures Muppets
  • LEGO Haunted Mansion
  • Hocus Pocus: The Game

Best Good Guy

  • Thor
  • Mighty Thor
  • Andor
  • Willow
  • New Black Panther

Best Bad Guy

  • Wanda
  • Dr Curtain
  • Syril Karn

Best Sidekick

  • Number Two
  • Korg
  • Legend
  • Little Leia

Most Missed

  • KiteTails