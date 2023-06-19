shopDisney to Serve Up Disney Munchlings Classic Couplings Collection on July 3rd

The Disney Munchlings line is on a roll and that means more adorable food-inspired micro plush are headed our way! Guests will soon be able to shop the new wave of scented plush themed to Classic Couplings. We have no idea what the pairings will be, but we can imagine they’ll be delicious!

What’s Happening:

Save some room in your plush collection for another round of Disney Munching delights! This summer shopDisney will unveil a collection of Classic Couplings featuring characters reimagined as delicious Disney treats!

Ok, ok, you can’t eat these cute creations, but you can enjoy their squeezable softness and delightful scents that remind you of a favorite Disney snack.

The Disney Munchlings Classic Couplings collection appears to be an assortment of micro mystery plush and will feature:

Disney Munchlings Origin Story:

“One day when the sun set on Main Street, U.S.A., Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his sweet creations. As he hung his apron and left the bakery, Pierre accidentally closed the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings!”

