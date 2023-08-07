Pixar Buddies Make Up New Wave of Disney Munchlings Dynamic Duos Collection

shopDisney is serving up a new series of Disney Munchlings inspired by delicious savory and sweet culinary pairings. This time the cuteness includes six mystery micro plush pals from three fan favorite Pixar movies.

Order up! A new wave of delightful Disney Munching have arrived and as with previous releases are inspired by Dynamic Duos, meaning that while each is available solo, they are better together!

You can’t eat these cute creations, but you can enjoy their squeezable softness and delightful scents that remind you of a favorite Disney snack.

The Disney Munchlings Dynamic Duos collection is an assortment of micro mystery plush featuring:

Links to this tasty series can be found below.

Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Dynamic Duos – Micro 4 3/4" – $14.99

Blind box contains one of six Disney Munchlings plush. The Disney Dynamic Duos series includes: Remy French Hot Chocolate ( Ratatouille ) Emile Strawberry Croissant ( Ratatouille ) Joy Lemon Blueberry Sorbet ( Inside Out ) Sadness Blueberry Pie ( Inside Out ) Sulley Onigiri ( Monsters, Inc. ) Mike Iced Matcha Latte ( Monsters, Inc. )

Plush: approx. 4 3/4'' H

Remy French Hot Chocolate Disney Munchlings Plush – Dynamic Duos – Medium 15" – Ratatouille – $29.99

Emile Strawberry Croissant Disney Munchlings Plush – Dynamic Duos – Medium 17" – Ratatouille – $29.99

Disney Munchlings Origin Story:

“One day when the sun set on Main Street, U.S.A., Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his sweet creations. As he hung his apron and left the bakery, Pierre accidentally closed the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings!”

