Disney Shares First Look at 2023 Holiday Merchandise Coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World

As the Halfway to the Holidays festivities continue, Disney has shared a first look at some of the merchandise you’ll find at Disneyland and Walt Disney World this holiday season.
What’s Happening:
- Holiday-themed Spirit Jerseys are back this year in an all-new print featuring Disney Mickey and Friends playing in the snow! Pair it with a fun Disney Mickey Mouse Santa Hat Ear Headband that will have you feeling oh so jolly like St. Nick himself.
- And for the cooler nights, you can cozy up with a holiday hoodie and long sleeve crew neck shirt – both of which feature some of your favorite Disney pals. If you’re looking to stand out at the parks or your local holiday gathering, you’ll need the button-up holiday shirt with subtle Mickey Mouse head silhouettes.
- Your holiday cheer can shine with a crew neck fleece, which can be paired with a snowman Mickey Mouse Ear Headband. There will be a different version of the crew neck fleece for both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.
- Also, the blue woven button-up shirt shown below has an adorable Mickey and Friends all over holiday print and is also extra soft and lightweight, perfect for a holiday in the sun.
- Partner up with your favorite holiday buddy, or dress up the whole family, in matching Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse pullover sweaters and get those picture-perfect memories captured.
- Celebrate the “Jolly Holly Days” with this tote perfect for filling up on cookies at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
- If Crocs are your thing, then you’ll want to pick up the Disney Classics Christmas Crocs.
- This year, Disney will unveil their largest Hanukkah collection to date, including a Minnie Mouse Ear Headband and Hanukkah Loungefly Mini Backpack, both of which feature a gorgeous menorah that lights up.
- That’s all that Disney has to preview for now, but they promised a lot more to this collection when it drops this holiday season!
