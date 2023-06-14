Disney Shares First Look at 2023 Holiday Merchandise Coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World

As the Halfway to the Holidays festivities continue, Disney has shared a first look at some of the merchandise you’ll find at Disneyland and Walt Disney World this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

Holiday-themed Spirit Jerseys are back this year in an all-new print featuring Disney Mickey and Friends playing in the snow! Pair it with a fun Disney Mickey Mouse Santa Hat Ear Headband that will have you feeling oh so jolly like St. Nick himself.

And for the cooler nights, you can cozy up with a holiday hoodie and long sleeve crew neck shirt – both of which feature some of your favorite Disney pals. If you’re looking to stand out at the parks or your local holiday gathering, you’ll need the button-up holiday shirt with subtle Mickey Mouse head silhouettes.

Your holiday cheer can shine with a crew neck fleece, which can be paired with a snowman Mickey Mouse Ear Headband. There will be a different version of the crew neck fleece for both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort

Also, the blue woven button-up shirt shown below has an adorable Mickey and Friends all over holiday print and is also extra soft and lightweight, perfect for a holiday in the sun.

Partner up with your favorite holiday buddy, or dress up the whole family, in matching Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse pullover sweaters and get those picture-perfect memories captured.

Celebrate the “Jolly Holly Days” with this tote perfect for filling up on cookies at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

If Crocs are your thing, then you’ll want to pick up the Disney Classics Christmas Crocs.

This year, Disney will unveil their largest Hanukkah collection to date, including a Minnie Mouse Ear Headband and Hanukkah Loungefly Mini Backpack, both of which feature a gorgeous menorah that lights up.

That’s all that Disney has to preview for now, but they promised a lot more to this collection when it drops this holiday season!