Cue the Nostalgia! shopDisney’s Classic Christmas Collection is Here

Our holiday spirits are soaring because shopDisney has finally opened their Holiday Shop! Whether it’s decking the halls, trimming the tree, or finding new apparel for the season, we’re covered in Disney magic that’s both festive and fun. What are we checking out today? It’s the Classic Christmas Collection! Get yourself a candy cane and start scrolling.
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Holiday Shop is now open and it’s full of wonderful winter offerings for your wardrobe! This year Disney fans can get cozy with the Classic Christmas Collection featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and several other favorite characters.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Ear Headband for Adults
- Earlier this year, the Disney Parks Blog previewed some of the exciting offerings coming to shopDisney as part of their Christmas Collection and now at long last, fans can shop comfy sweaters, cute accessories, trendy shirts and other Disney must-haves designed for the whole family.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Clogs for Adults by Crocs
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Clogs for Kids by Crocs
- The Classic Christmas Collection will be available on shopDisney starting October 2nd!
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Disney Classics Christmas Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Loungefly Glow-in-the-Dark Holiday Ear Headband for Adults
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Slap Bracelet
Disney Classics Christmas Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults
Mickey Mouse Holiday Family Matching Sweater for Boys
Minnie Mouse Holiday Family Matching Sweater for Girls
Minnie Mouse Holiday Cardigan for Women
Disney Classics Christmas Pullover Hoodie for Adults
Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Family Matching Sleepwear Collection
More Fun at shopDisney:
- Cozy up all winter long in Munki Munki’s matching pajamas featuring Winnie the Pooh and Mickey Mouse.
- Ho, ho, ho! The Christmas Collection has arrived with stockings, plush, and home decor; but if you need more, the Homestead Collection features a mix of rustic, classic, and sleek designs you won’t want to miss.
- Bring some Disney magic to your decor with the Christmas figurines from Jim Shore and others.
