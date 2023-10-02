Seasonal Sweets! New Holiday Disney Munchlings Plush Now Available on shopDisney

Our holiday spirits are soaring because shopDisney has finally opened their Holiday Shop, and this year they’ve invited the Disney Munchlings to join the festivities! The adorable scented plush pals have gotten a Christmas treat makeover that’s simply delicious.

shopDisney’s Holiday Shop is now open and it’s full of wonderful winter-themed offerings like Disney Munchlings plush!

Earlier this year, the Disney Parks Blog previewed some of the exciting offerings coming to shopDisney

This winter, the squishy, huggable pals are inspired by cupcakes, berry pavlova and toffee pudding that look an awful lot like Minnie Mouse, Stitch, and Baymax.

These medium sized standalone plush (15-inch) are adorably enticing, but if you’d rather indulge in a variety of treats, then the Advent Calendar is the way to go!

For 12 magical days in the middle of December, guests can unwrap a delightful new micro plush friend (4 1/3-inch) to help them celebrate the winter festivities!

The Holiday Disney Munchlings Plush will be available on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Stitch Snowflake Cupcake Disney Munchlings Plush – Season's Sweetings – Medium 15 3/4" – $29.99

Baymax Festive Berry Pavlova Disney Munchlings Plush – Season's Sweetings – Medium 17" – $29.99

Minnie Mouse Holiday Toffee Pudding Disney Munchlings Plush – Season's Sweetings – Medium 15 3/4" – $29.99

Disney Munchlings Plush – Season's Sweetings 12-Day Advent Calendar – Micro 4 1/3" – $149.99

Disney Munchlings plush characters include: Minnie Mouse Holiday Toffee Pudding Mickey Mouse Mocha Cookie Cheesecake Pluto Reindeer Rice Cereal Treat Donald Duck Candy Cane Eggnog Daisy Duck Cinnamon Hot Cocoa Meeko Mince Pie ( Pocahontas ) Patch Holiday Stollen ( 101 Dalmatians ) Stitch Snowflake Cupcake ( Lilo & Stitch ) Koda Yule Log ( Brother Bear ) Baymax Festive Berry Pavlova ( Big Hero 6 ) Panda Mei Baked Apple Brûlée ( Turning Red ) Peach Frosted Star Cookie ( Finding Nemo )



Disney Munchlings Origin Story:

“One day when the sun set on Main Street, U.S.A., Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his sweet creations. As he hung his apron and left the bakery, Pierre accidentally closed the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings!”

