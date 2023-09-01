Photos / Video: Haunted Mansion Holiday Returns to Disneyland with New Von Ginger Gingerbread House

Halloween Time has begun at the Disneyland Resort, and with that comes the annual Haunted Mansion Holiday transformation, of course inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. “Jack’s holiday vision was unlike no other, so ring out the bells, there’s more cheer to uncover!”

Lots of guests were excited to get their first ride on Haunted Mansion Holiday for the season. The Stand-By wait time was posted at 70 minutes when we visited.

No changes have been made to the exterior of the attraction, although the queue will look very different next year following the recently announced upgrades coming in 2024.

On the inside, there are no noticeable differences this year, aside from of course the always popular gingerbread house. This year, it’s Von Ginger’s time to shine, as he pops out of the mausoleum to share a fruitcake with you!

Below is a closer look at the gingerbread house with a Disney press photo, as well as a TikTok they shared giving more information on its creation.

“Round and round it goes, what’s your gift? Oogie knows!”

Watch Our Complete 2023 Ride-Through of Haunted Mansion Holiday: