Disneyland Resort to Kick Off the Holiday Season November 10 with New Offerings and Returning Favorites

It may be hard to belive but we are not all that far off from the holiday season and the Disney Parks Blog announced today that the festivities will return to the Disneyland Resort on November 10th.

The holidays will return to the Disneyland Resort November 10th through January 7th.

The festivities will feature new and returning holiday offerings in both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure

Disney Festival of Holidays will return with diverse food, live entertainment and more.

The festival draws inspiration from multicultural seasonal celebrations and cherished traditions of Christmas, Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day.

The Disney Festival of Holidays marketplaces will once again offer new and returning festive food and beverage selections and festival goers will once again be able to take advantage of the Sip and Savor Pass, which offers eight entitlement tabs that can be redeemed for select food and nonalcoholic beverages from several marketplaces and participating dining locations in Disney California Adventure.

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! will return to Paradise Gardens Park for its tenth season, and this year, you can taste your way through an all-new menu at Paradise Garden Grill.

The Three Caballeros will host a joyous street party, featuring Mexican folklórico dancers and mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, giant mojiganga puppets and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their holiday best.

Additional festivities in this area will include live music and dancing, visits with beloved Disney characters and special appearances by Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto .

. Music and dance performances will be found at the Palisades Stage, Sonoma Terrace and for the first time, in the Hollywood Backlot, where Disney Festival of Holidays will also be celebrated.

Disney and Pixar characters will also march to the beat of the Holiday Toy Drummers in “Mickey’s Happy Holidays.”

Enjoy Festive Décor and Transformed Attractions Throughout Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort will once again be decked out with spectacular holiday décor including Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle, adorned with icicles and snow-capped turrets; a gingerbread house inspired by sweet treats and pastries at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa; and Christmas trees with uniquely themed ornaments in both theme parks, the Downtown Disney

And with a bit of Disney magic, “snow” is scheduled to fall every night in select areas of Disneyland park.

Beloved attractions will also be transformed for the holidays as “ it’s a small world Haunted Mansion

In Disney California Adventure, Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl Mater’s Jingle Jamboree

Delight in Seasonal Spectaculars and Holiday Entertainment

Mickey and friends will don their holiday best in all-new outfits in Disneyland park, putting a spin on the classic red and green with midcentury modern-inspired looks.

And of course, the whole family can visit with Santa Claus, who will pose for jolly photos around Disneyland Resort through December 24.

“ A Christmas Fantasy Parade Frozen , Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story and many more.

, Disney and Pixar’s and many more. The “Believe…In Holiday Magic” nighttime spectacular will once again illuminate the night sky with breathtaking fireworks and sprinklings of snow as well.

The Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour will offer a hosted experience of select seasonal offerings and reserved viewing for “A Christmas Fantasy Parade,” for those who want to enhance their holiday season.

At Disney California Adventure park, “ World of Color

The Downtown Disney District will offer a variety of “mistle-toe-tapping” live musical performances on select evenings at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage.

And at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disneyland Hotel, guests will find live entertainment on select nights.