Photos: Explore the 2023 Food and Beverage Offerings for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The holidays have officially descended upon the Disneyland Resort, and we got a chance to preview some of the delicious treats available throughout the resort this holiday season.

San Fransokyo Square patrons can take home some festive-shaped bread from the newly renamed Aunt Cass Cafe.

Next, a variety of sweet treats available at locations throughout the resort. For more, check out the complete Holidays at the Disneyland Resort Foodie Guide.

Mickey Christmas Lights Apple – New Item Featured at Candy Palace, Pooh Corner, Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff, Trolley Treats & Marcelline's Confectionary

Mickey Christmas Lights Apple – New Item Featured at Candy Palace, Pooh Corner, Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff, Trolley Treats & Marcelline's Confectionary

Now for some more savory items.

The next spread of items are featured in this year’s Festival of Holidays. You can see the complete Foodie Guide to that event here.

And finally, here’s what you’ll find at Paradise Garden Grill for Disney ¡Viva Navidad!

More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more coverage from the kick off of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning