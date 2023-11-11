Photos: Explore the 2023 Food and Beverage Offerings for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

The holidays have officially descended upon the Disneyland Resort, and we got a chance to preview some of the delicious treats available throughout the resort this holiday season.
San Fransokyo Square patrons can take home some festive-shaped bread from the newly renamed Aunt Cass Cafe.
Next, a variety of sweet treats available at locations throughout the resort. For more, check out the complete Holidays at the Disneyland Resort Foodie Guide.
Now for some more savory items.
The next spread of items are featured in this year’s Festival of Holidays. You can see the complete Foodie Guide to that event here.
And finally, here’s what you’ll find at Paradise Garden Grill for Disney ¡Viva Navidad!
