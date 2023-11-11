Photos / Videos: “it’s a small world” Holiday and A Christmas Fantasy Parade Return to Disneyland

For over two decades, two of the most iconic elements of Disneyland at Christmas time have been A Christmas Fantasy Parade and “it’s a small world” Holiday. Join us as we experience these two iconic classics, which have returned for the 2023 holiday season!

“it’s a small world” Holiday

Set sail along a wondrous wintry waterway transformed with whimsical décor. Behold jubilant regional adornments all along your world tour of good cheer. Listen as the costumed chorus of children sings the classic "It’s a Small World (After All)" song and traditional holiday tunes.

The enchantment begins as you approach the iconic façade, which is adorned with thousands of shimmering lights for the season.

Take a ride on the 2023 edition of “it’s a small world” Holiday:

A Christmas Fantasy Parade

With prancing reindeer, marching toy soldiers, dancing gingerbread cookies and more, A Christmas Fantasy Parade brings the most magical time of year to Disneyland Park! In the grand finale, wave hello to Santa Claus himself. It’s a Christmas fantasy you’ll never forget!

Watch the full 2023 edition of A Christmas Fantasy Parade:

Both “it’s a small world” Holiday and A Christmas Fantasy Parade run daily through January 7th, 2024, as part of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

