New Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holder Offers and Experiences Announced For November and Holiday Season

With the new month and new season comes a slate of new offers and experiences for Magic Key holders at the Disneyland Resort, all with a fun, holiday flair!

What’s Happening:

Having started earlier this month on November 1st, 2023, Magic Key Holders at the Disneyland Resort can get an early start on the holiday celebrations, before they officially begin on November 10th!

Now through November 9th, Magic Key holders can pick up a special Magic Key themed Viva Navidad! Tote bag, while supplies last, under the Silly Symphony Swings Disney California Adventure

A special Viva Navidad! Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot will be available for a complimentary download to Magic Key holders before being available to all guests now through November 14th. This magic shot can be found with PhotoPass photographers found before dusk in the World of Color Golden Zephyr

Other PhotoPass Magic Shots will be available for Magic Key Holders, one based on the new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Wish . From open until dusk, Magic Key holders can get this special photo with PhotoPass photographers across from Matterhorn Bobsleds

. From open until dusk, Magic Key holders can get this special photo with PhotoPass photographers across from Starting on November 15th, Magic Key Holders can head back to that aforementioned World of Color viewing area for a new Magic Shot celebrating the Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure park.

To celebrate the official start of the holiday season at the Disneyland Resort on November 10th, Magic Key Holders can also enjoy the opportunity to purchase a festive stainless steel insulated tumbler at select quick service locations throughout the Disneyland Resort. (Limit one per Magic Key holder)

During Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure, Magic Key Holders can also enjoy a specially priced Sip & Savor pass with a commemorative Magic Key lanyard. There, they can enjoy festive eats and treats during the Disney Festival of Holidays, November 10th, 2023 through January 7th, 2024. The pass provides 8 convenient entitlement tabs that you can redeem for select food and non-alcoholic beverages at participating locations. The pass can even be used on more than one visit, and share tabs with a friend.

A semi-secluded dining area will also be available for Magic Key holders near the entrance to Avengers Campus

Starting November 10th, Magic Key Holders can purchase a special Festival of Holidays hoodie sweatshirt at select locations in Disney California Adventure that features Magic Key branding.

All offers are subject to change or cancellation without notice, and a Magic Key holder must present a valid Magic Key pass to participate. Both a park reservation and valid admission are required for park entry. Magic Key park reservations are limited and subject to availability or park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, blockout dates, and capacity.

More About Sip & Savor Pass:

2023 Sip & Savor passes expire on January 7th, 2024 and entitlement tabs may not be redeemed at any other event.

Valid Magic Key and photo ID must be shown upon purchase of the Sip and Savor pass to receive the special price and lanyard.

Each entitlement tab must be attached to the sip and savor pass prior to redemption and may be redeemed for one eligible food or nonalcoholic beverage at participating Festive Foods Marketplace kiosk or dining location. Eligible Sip and Savor pass items at participating restaurants are tasting-size portions only, not full entree offerings.

Sip and Savor pass and tabs will not be replaced if lost, stolen, destroyed, or expired. Sip and Savor Passes are nonrefundable, non transferable, and may not be sold or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part. No substitutions or change will be given.

Sip and Savor pass, its entitlements, food and beverage offerings, participating dining locations are all subject to availability, restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.