Video: Mickey, Minnie and The Three Caballeros Debut New Costumes in the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! has returned to Disney California Adventure for its tenth season, which of course includes the return of the ever-popular Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party. To celebrate the occasion, Mickey, Minnie and The Three Caballeros have debuted all-new costumes for this year’s event.

What’s Happening:

The characters will appear in Paradise Gardens Park where ¡Viva Navidad! will return for its tenth holiday season as part of Disney California Adventure’s Festival of Holidays event, which runs daily through January 7th, 2024.

The Three Caballeros will host a joyous street party, featuring Mexican folklórico dancers and mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, giant mojiganga puppets and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their holiday best.

Check out our video of a full nighttime performance of the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party from opening day, and see if you can spot the new costumes!

Additional festivities in this area will include live music and dancing, visits with beloved Disney characters and special appearances by Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto .

. This year, you can taste your way through an all-new menu at Paradise Garden Grill.

Check out some of the food available for Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Disneyland Resort

