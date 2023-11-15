Photos: Downtown Disney Festival of Holidays Craft Corner Debuts

Downtown Disney has opened an area for Festival of Holidays-themed crafts that guests can partake in daily.
Available from 11am – 5pm daily, these craft tables are available for all guests to enjoy.
The signage states that the offerings are subject to availability, so we’re not positive if this means that crafts could rotate throughout the season.
Currently, guests can color and create a chain of paper rings detailing the major holidays of the season: Diwali, Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, and Kwanza.
Signage around the area details each holiday and their cultural significance.
