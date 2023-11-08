Disney100 Book Fair Coming to Disneyland Resort on November 18th

In celebration of Disney’s 100th Anniversary, Disney Publishing is holding a Disney100 Book Fair at Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- On November 18th, Disneyland Resort will be holding a Disney100 Book Fair. You’ll be able to meet authors and pick up some great new Disney titles that everyone can enjoy.
- The Featured Authors and Books include:
- Author Marcy Carriker Smothers, writer of 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime and contributor to Walt Disney: An American Original – Commemorative Edition, and Delicious Disney: Disneyland
- Author Chuck Snyder and Illustrator Josey Tsao, writer and illustrator of People Behind the Disney Parks: Stories of Those Honored with a Window on Main Street, U.S.A.
- Authors Nicole Carroll and Edward Ovalle, who both contributed to The Story of Disney: 100 Years of Wonder, Art of Coloring: Disney 100 Years of Wonder, The Official Walt Disney Quote Book, and Delicious Disney: Disneyland
- The event will happen in two parts on November 18th:
- From 10am to 12pm, the book fair will take place at the WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney
- From 1:30pm to 3:30pm, the book fair will take place at Off The Page in Hollywoodland at Disney California Adventure
More Disney Publishing News:
