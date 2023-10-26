Disney Paper Parks: Mystic Manor Carousel Book Created by Walt Disney Imagineering

If you were looking for some fun ways to decorate for Halloween, Disney Parks Blog shared how you can create Disney Paper Parks.

What’s Happening:

Did you know that you can use paper to decorate for Halloween?

These Disney Paper Parks are inspired by Halloween, and Disney Parks Blog has shared the downloadable and printable 3D activity sheets.

This pop-up carousel book features scenes in the manor house and private museum of Lord Henry Mystic.

All you have to do is cut out all the pieces and follow the instructions on the activity sheet using scissors, glue, string, and folding along dotted lines in specific directions.

They recommend, for the best results, putting the activity sheets and their actual size and not scaling them to fit the page. And make sure that if little ones are doing this activity, they have adult supervision.

These were created by Imagineers Stephanie Jazmines and Amy Young.

In case you missed any of the previous Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition you can download them all below.

Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition: