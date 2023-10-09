Book Review – “Lost Legends: The Fixer Upper” Continues Stellar New Series

The Fixer Upper is the third book in the new middle grade series, Lost Legends, featuring the adventures of Disney’s most lovable roguish heroes as kids. Filled with breathtaking thrills and wild antics, the Lost Legends series explores the untold origins of Disney’s most infamous rogue boys.

What is The Fixer Upper about?



Before he was the Arendelle Ice Master and Deliverer… he was just a boy named Kristoff.



Twelve-year-old Kristoff Bjorgman is content. He loves his reindeer best friend, he loves his adoptive troll family, and he loves ice. But his mother, Bulda, can't help but worry. A boy his age needs to be around other children. Other humans. And so, she decides it's time for Kristoff to go to school. To his dismay, Kristoff doesn't relate to the other kids and, to make matters worse, Kristoff's childhood bully, Gustav, is one of his classmates and is meaner than ever.



Kristoff thinks things are finally looking up when he learns about the Polar Nights Festival’s first ever ice-harvester competition. If he can win the competition, he can show his classmates that he belongs and even win a brand new sleigh. With the trusty Ice Harvester's Guide to Ice manual by his side, Kristoff grows stronger and more excited about the upcoming competition, despite Gustav's efforts to sabotage him. But when the big day arrives and a storm rolls in that threatens the race, Kristoff will have to decide what's more important—winning it all or doing the next right thing to help his rival.

A creative and clever Jen Calonita continues the fun-loving feel of the series

Author Jen Calonita does a creative and clever job introducing readers to Disney’s famous princes during their youth and long before they married into royalty in the Lost Legends series. Similar to the predecessor books, each chapter of The Fixer Upper begins with an excerpt from the Ice Harvester's Guide to Ice manual which continues to be a great strategy for immersing readers in Kristoff’s story, his personality and his mindset as he faces the challenges before him.

The Fixer Upper incorporates familiar references to the Frozen storyline without detracting from Kristoff’s own exciting tale. The book begins by firmly planting readers in the Frozen universe thanks to “game night” which fans will be familiar with from Frozen 2. Kristoff takes on the role of storyteller, made clear in the early chapters, in which he and Sven relive their early days to Elsa, Anna and Olaf. Kristoff’s relationship with Oaken and his family, as well as his introduction to the trading post, is also explored. Such references to the films are like bonus features, so despite Kristoff’s story being somewhat of a prequel to the popular Disney film, Calonita’s book charts its own course. Given the fast-paced fun therein, readers are immersed in this all-new story.

Calonita works wonders in developing Kristoff’s character, molding him into a relatable, and sometimes insecure, young man. Readers learn about Kristoff’s dreams, fears, and the origins of his love for ice. Anna’s beau has an interesting background of his own that readers will enjoy learning about in this tale.

Never a dull moment and so many lessons learned, Lost Legends: The Fixer Upper is another fun addition to an entirely lovable series.

Lost Legends: The Fixer Upper is the third novel in the Lost Legends series. Each book focuses on a different young Disney rogue. The Fixer Upper will be released on October 17, 2023.