Disney’s Grand Californian and Disneyland Hotels to Offer Holiday Dining Experiences

One of these exciting experience includes a tea party with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

New offerings are arriving as a part of the most wonderful time of year at the happiest place on earth.

At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, guests can attend Holiday Tea with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Hearthstone Lounge.

Beginning on December 3rd, this premium dining experience isn’t your average tea party. Featuring loose-leaf teas, tea sandwiches, and delicately prepared treats, the experience is specially curated by Mrs. Claus to bring the spirit of the holidays to guests.

Highlights of the experience include a candy cane shaped caprese, shrimp salad, Holstein tea sandwiches, truffled Christmas egg, and scones. Classic, Premium, and Deluxe Tea experiences are offered, with the Deluxe Tea including strawberries and chantilly cream and a glass of champagne.

Guests will get to interact with both Santa and Mrs. Claus during the experience. The magical holiday experience will run until December 24th, with bookings beginning on October 31st.

Storytellers Cafe at the Grand Californian will offer two holiday experiences throughout the day.

In the morning, guests can attend Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party Breakfast and Brunch. Beginning on November 19th, Mickey and his pals will greet guests in their pajamas as they enjoy the restaurant's delicious offerings, including some special holiday bites.

In the evening, guests can attend the Storytellers Cafe Holiday Dinner. The all-you-care-to-enjoy dinner buffet is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with the whole family.

Both experiences will be available until January 1st, including Thanksgiving day. You can check availability here

Heading over to the Disneyland Hotel, guests can attend Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates the Holidays.

From November 19th through January 2nd, Goofy and his culinary team will bring guests festive food and holiday joy for all three meals of the day.

You can book the experience here

