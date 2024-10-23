Disneyland Resuming Sales of All Magic Key Passes on November 6th

The resuming of sales comes with price increases for all pass types.
The Disneyland Resort has announced that all Magic Key pass types will be back on sale starting Wednesday, November 6th.

What’s Happening:

  • All four Magic Key pass types go back on sale starting Wednesday, November 6th.
  • This includes:
    • Imagine Key
    • Enchant Key
    • Believe Key
    • Inspire Key
  • The waiting room for the sale will open no earlier than 8:45 a.m. PT. and sales will begin no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT.
  • Renewals remain available for all pass types up to 30 days before pass expiration.

  • Prices have increased since the last time Magic Key passes were on sale in June 2024.
  • The new prices are as follows:
    • Imagine Key (Southern California Residents only) – $599 (previously $449)
    • Enchant Key – $974 (previously $849)
    • Believe Key – $1,374 (previously $1,249)
    • Inspire Key – $1,749 (previously $1,649)
  • Click here to check out the current list of blockout dates for each pass level.
  • For more details on the “notify me” option and other tips on purchasing a Magic Key pass, visit Disneyland.com.

