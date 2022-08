Blockout Dates Broken Down for Each Disneyland Magic Key

There's been a lot of talk about Disneyland Magic Key today, and you may be wondering which pass is best for you. Here's the breakdown of blackout dates for each one.

Believe Blockout Dates:

October 8, 15, 22, 29

November 24-26

December 3, 10, 17, 21-31

January 1

February 18, 19

March 18, 25

April 1- 9

May 27, 28

June 1, 4, 8, 15, 22, 29

Enchant Blockout Dates:

August 20

September 3- 5

October 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30

November 5, 12, 19-27

December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17-31

January 1-5, 14-16

February 18-20

March 11, 18, 25

April 1-9, 15, 22, 29

May 6, 13, 20, 26-29

June 2-4, 9-30

July 1-31

August 1-13, 19, 26

September 2, 3, 9, 16, 23, 30

Imagine Blockout Dates:

August 16-21, 26-28

September 2-5, 9-11, 16-18, 23-25, 30

October 1, 2, 7-16, 21-23,28-30

November 5, 6, 11-13, 19-27

December 2-4, 9-11, 16-31

January 1-8, 14-16, 21, 22, 28, 29

February 4, 5, 11, 12, 17-20, 25, 26

March 4, 5, 11, 12, 17-19, 24-26, 31

April 1-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-30

May 5-7, 12-14, 19-21, 26-29

June 2-30

July 1-31

August 1-20, 25-27

September 2-4, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30