Save Big at Disneyland Resort Hotels for Vacations in Early 2025

If you're thinking about planning a trip to the Disneyland Resort next year, now could be the perfect time, as there are discounts available for the Disneyland Resort hotels.

What’s Happening:

Take advantage of discounts and save big at the Disneyland Resort hotels in early 2025.

Reservations can be made until March 7, 2025, with travel required to be completed by March 21, 2025.

Offers:

Save up to 25% (weekdays or weekends)

On select stays at a Disneyland Resort hotel of four nights or more

Save up to 20% (Sunday through Thursday nights)

On select stays at: Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Disneyland Hotel The Vilas at Disneyland Hotel



Save up to 10% (Sunday through Thursday nights)

On select stays at Pixar Place Hotel

All three offers are valid for Standard and Premium room types at these Disneyland Resort hotels:

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Disneyland Hotel

The Vilas at Disneyland Hotel

Pixar Place Hotel

Disney Visa Cardmembers:

Disney Visa Cardholders can save even more.

Enjoy discounts of up to 30% on select premium rooms at a Disneyland Resort hotel for stays from Sunday to Thursday nights, available from January 7 to March 20, 2025.

Reservations can be made until March 7, 2025, and all travel must be completed by March 21, 2025.

Save up to 30% on select premium rooms (Sunday through Thursday nights).

This offer is valid for select premium rooms at these Disneyland Resort hotels: Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Disneyland Hotel The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Pixar Place Hotel



More on Disneyland Resort:

Planning a Trip?:

