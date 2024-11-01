Deck the Halls with the 2024 Schedule for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas

“Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “Dashing Through the Snow” and “Santa’s Little Helper” will have their Freeform premieres during this year’s event.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Good tidings of joy await all with the festive line-up for this year’s 25 Days of Christmas event on Freeform.

What’s Happening:

  • Freeform’s annual holiday event, 25 Days of Christmas, is set to kick off for the year on Sunday, December 1st.
  • Perennial holiday favorites, such as Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, will be a part of the festivities – alongside DIsney family classics such as Frozen, the Toy Story franchise and Disney’s A Christmas Carol.
  • This year will see the network premiere of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, as well as Dashing Through the Snow and Santa’s Little Helper.
  • Check out the full lineup for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas below.

Sunday, Dec. 1

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Prep & Landing”
  • 7:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas”
  • 9:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Freeform Premiere
  • 12:30 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 2:35 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • 4:15 p.m. – “Moana”
  • 6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 11:55 p.m. – “Home Alone 3″

Monday, Dec. 2

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 12:35 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
  • 3:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 5:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Black Nativity”

Tuesday, Dec. 3

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Black Nativity”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”
  • 1:10 p.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”
  • 3:10 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 5:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 7:55 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 9:55 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3″

Wednesday, Dec. 4

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
  • 11:00 a.m. – “Home Alone” – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge
  • 1:30 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 2:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 8:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “The Mistle-Tones”

Thursday, Dec. 5

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2″
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”
  • 12:30 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 2:30 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 4:30 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Frozen”
  • 8:25 p.m. – “Frozen II”
  • 10:30 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Holiday in Handcuffs”

Friday, Dec. 6

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”
  • 8:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”
  • 12:00 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 2:05 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • 3:40 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 5:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 8:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2″ Lost in New York”
  • 10:55 p.m. – “Noelle
  • 1:00 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

Saturday, Dec. 7

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”
  • 9:10 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”
  • 11:15 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”
  • 1:20 p.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”
  • 3:25 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 5:55 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 8:35 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 9:10 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 10:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 12:55 a.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

Sunday, Dec. 8

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Family Man” (2000)
  • 10:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 12:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 2:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 4:30 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 5:35 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 6:10 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 7:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 9:55 p.m. – “Dashing Through the Snow” (2023) – Freeform Premiere
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Santa’s Little Helper” (2015) – Freeform Premiere

Monday, Dec. 9

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
  • 12:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 2:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 4:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 6:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
  • 9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

Tuesday, Dec. 10

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Santa’s Little Helper” (2015)
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
  • 12:00 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 2:00 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
  • 4:30 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 6:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

Wednesday, Dec. 11

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”
  • 11:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”
  • 1:30 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2″
  • 3:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 8:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

Thursday, Dec. 12

  • 7:00 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)
  • 10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
  • 11:00 a.m. – “Toy Story That Time Forgot”
  • 11:30 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”
  • 1:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 3:55 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 8:35 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 12:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Friday, Dec. 13

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”
  • 9:05 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”
  • 11:10 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”
  • 1:10 p.m. – “Toy Story”
  • 3:10 p.m. – “Toy Story 2″
  • 5:15 p.m. – “Toy Story 3″
  • 7:45 p.m. – “Toy Story 4
  • 9:50 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 12:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

Saturday, Dec. 14

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Family Man” (2000)
  • 10:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 12:00 p.m. – “Noelle”
  • 2:05 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 4:05 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 11:55 p.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Sunday, Dec. 15

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
  • 8:30 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • 12:10 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 2:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 4:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 7:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Monday, Dec. 16

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”
  • 9:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 11:05 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 1:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 3:35 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 6:05 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 8:45 p.m. – “ Frosty the Snowman”
  • 9:20 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 10:25 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 11:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

Tuesday, Dec. 17

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
  • 1:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 3:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 6:15 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 7:20 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 7:55 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

Wednesday, Dec. 18

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 12:30 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 2:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 8:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Black Nativity”

Thursday, Dec. 19

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Merry Madagascar”
  • 11:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 1:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 3:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 6:15 p.m. – “Dashing Through the Snow” (2023)
  • 8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Friday, Dec. 20

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Merry Madagascar”
  • 7:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
  • 8:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 10:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 12:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 2:25 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 5:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 7:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 10:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

Saturday, Dec. 21

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
  • 7:30 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 9:30 a.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone” – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge
  • 2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 4:35 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 5:40 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 6:15 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 7:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Sunday, Dec. 22

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
  • 9:35 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 11:40 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • 1:20 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 2:25 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 3:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 4:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 6:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 9:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 11:55 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

Monday, Dec. 23

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”
  • 9:30 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 11:35 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 1:40 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”
  • 2:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • 3:50 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 6:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 9:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 11:40 p.m. – “Last Christmas”

Tuesday, Dec. 24

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 1:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 3:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 5:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 7:30 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 8:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Wednesday, Dec. 25

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 11:00 a.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 2:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 4:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 8:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning