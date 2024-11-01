Deck the Halls with the 2024 Schedule for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas

Good tidings of joy await all with the festive line-up for this year’s 25 Days of Christmas event on Freeform.
What’s Happening:
- Freeform’s annual holiday event, 25 Days of Christmas, is set to kick off for the year on Sunday, December 1st.
- Perennial holiday favorites, such as Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, will be a part of the festivities – alongside DIsney family classics such as Frozen, the Toy Story franchise and Disney’s A Christmas Carol.
- This year will see the network premiere of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, as well as Dashing Through the Snow and Santa’s Little Helper.
- Check out the full lineup for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas below.
Sunday, Dec. 1
- 7:00 a.m. – “Prep & Landing”
- 7:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas”
- 9:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Freeform Premiere
- 12:30 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
- 2:35 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 4:15 p.m. – “Moana”
- 6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 11:55 p.m. – “Home Alone 3″
Monday, Dec. 2
- 7:00 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
- 12:35 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
- 3:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 5:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
- 12:00 a.m. – “Black Nativity”
Tuesday, Dec. 3
- 7:00 a.m. – “Black Nativity”
- 10:30 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”
- 1:10 p.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”
- 3:10 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 5:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
- 7:55 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 9:55 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
- 12:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3″
Wednesday, Dec. 4
- 7:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”
- 10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
- 11:00 a.m. – “Home Alone” – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge
- 1:30 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
- 2:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 8:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 12:00 a.m. – “The Mistle-Tones”
Thursday, Dec. 5
- 7:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2″
- 10:30 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”
- 12:30 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 2:30 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
- 4:30 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 6:00 p.m. – “Frozen”
- 8:25 p.m. – “Frozen II”
- 10:30 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”
- 12:00 a.m. – “Holiday in Handcuffs”
Friday, Dec. 6
- 7:00 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”
- 8:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”
- 12:00 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
- 2:05 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 3:40 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 5:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 8:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2″ Lost in New York”
- 10:55 p.m. – “Noelle“
- 1:00 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”
Saturday, Dec. 7
- 7:00 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”
- 9:10 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”
- 11:15 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”
- 1:20 p.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”
- 3:25 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 5:55 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 8:35 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
- 9:10 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- 10:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
- 12:55 a.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
Sunday, Dec. 8
- 7:00 a.m. – “The Family Man” (2000)
- 10:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 12:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 2:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 4:30 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
- 5:35 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
- 6:10 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- 7:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
- 9:55 p.m. – “Dashing Through the Snow” (2023) – Freeform Premiere
- 12:00 a.m. – “Santa’s Little Helper” (2015) – Freeform Premiere
Monday, Dec. 9
- 7:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
- 12:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 2:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 4:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 6:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
- 9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 12:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
Tuesday, Dec. 10
- 7:00 a.m. – “Santa’s Little Helper” (2015)
- 10:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
- 12:00 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
- 2:00 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
- 4:30 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 6:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 8:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
- 12:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”
Wednesday, Dec. 11
- 7:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”
- 11:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”
- 1:30 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2″
- 3:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
- 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 8:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 12:00 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)
Thursday, Dec. 12
- 7:00 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)
- 10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
- 11:00 a.m. – “Toy Story That Time Forgot”
- 11:30 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”
- 1:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 3:55 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 8:35 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 12:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
Friday, Dec. 13
- 7:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”
- 9:05 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”
- 11:10 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”
- 1:10 p.m. – “Toy Story”
- 3:10 p.m. – “Toy Story 2″
- 5:15 p.m. – “Toy Story 3″
- 7:45 p.m. – “Toy Story 4“
- 9:50 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
- 12:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
Saturday, Dec. 14
- 7:00 a.m. – “The Family Man” (2000)
- 10:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 12:00 p.m. – “Noelle”
- 2:05 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 4:05 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
- 6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 11:55 p.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”
Sunday, Dec. 15
- 7:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
- 8:30 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 12:10 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 2:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 4:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 7:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
Monday, Dec. 16
- 7:00 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”
- 9:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 11:05 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 1:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 3:35 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 6:05 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 8:45 p.m. – “ Frosty the Snowman”
- 9:20 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- 10:25 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
- 11:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
Tuesday, Dec. 17
- 7:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
- 1:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 3:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 6:15 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
- 7:20 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
- 7:55 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- 9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 12:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”
Wednesday, Dec. 18
- 7:00 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 12:30 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
- 2:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 8:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 12:00 a.m. – “Black Nativity”
Thursday, Dec. 19
- 7:00 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Merry Madagascar”
- 11:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
- 1:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 3:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 6:15 p.m. – “Dashing Through the Snow” (2023)
- 8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
- 12:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
Friday, Dec. 20
- 7:00 a.m. – “Merry Madagascar”
- 7:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
- 8:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 10:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 12:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 2:25 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
- 5:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 7:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 10:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 12:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
Saturday, Dec. 21
- 7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
- 7:30 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
- 9:30 a.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone” – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge
- 2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 4:35 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
- 5:40 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
- 6:15 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- 7:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
Sunday, Dec. 22
- 7:00 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
- 9:35 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 11:40 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 1:20 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
- 2:25 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
- 3:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- 4:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 6:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 9:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
- 11:55 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
Monday, Dec. 23
- 7:00 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”
- 9:30 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 11:35 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
- 1:40 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”
- 2:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 3:50 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
- 6:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 9:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 11:40 p.m. – “Last Christmas”
Tuesday, Dec. 24
- 7:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 1:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 3:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 5:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 7:30 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
- 8:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- 9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 12:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
Wednesday, Dec. 25
- 7:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
- 11:00 a.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- 2:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 4:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 8:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 12:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”
