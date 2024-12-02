Photos: The LEGO Store Reopens at Downtown Disney with LEGO Versions of Classic Disneyland Attraction Posters

The interior and shop windows have been refreshed with new murals, displays and new takes on some classic attraction posters.

Last week, The LEGO Store in Downtown Disney reopened following an extensive refurbishment, and today, we had a chance to check it out.

Outside the store, the immediate highlight are LEGO versions of some classic Disneyland attraction posters. The first window display features LEGO versions of the posters for The Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones Adventure and Peter Pan’s Flight.

Another window features similar posters inspired by Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Autopia and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Other new additions to the shop windows include LEGO versions of the Main Street train station and the “it’s a small world” facade.

Iconic elements of The LEGO Store exterior remain, including LEGO versions of Belle and the Beast, Woody and Buzz and Prince Phillip and Maleficent. Sadly, they all seem pretty sunbleached and in need of a refresh.

Inside the store, new murals have been installed, featuring Disney characters such as Sorcerer Mickey, plus a slew of other characters riding on a LEGO version of the Disneyland Railroad.

The Pick-a-Brick (now “Pick & Build”) wall has been significantly reduced.

Guests can continue to build their own minifigures, while also making use of the new Minifigure Factory touchscreens.

Numbered flags have been added to help with the checkout process at the registers.

