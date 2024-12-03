Photos: The Ornaments and Fun of Chip & Dale’s Ornament Trail in Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District

If you don't want all the answers, turn around now.

Now through January 1st, 2025, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can spend some time participating in the Chip & Dale Ornament Trail – a scavenger hunt of sorts where participants must find characters hidden on ornaments throughout the Downtown Disney District. Even better, you don’t have to have park admission to participate!

All you have to do is stop by a select merchandise location in Downtown Disney, or at one of the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, and pick up a map and sticker set for $9.99.

In the Downtown Disney District, you can purchase them at:

World of Disney

Disney’s Pin Traders

WonderGround Gallery

Disney Home

The Disney Dress Shop

At the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, you can purchase them at:

STOR-E

Disney’s Fantasia Shop

Acorns Gifts & Goods

Then, head out into the Downtown Disney District to find character-themed ornaments on the holiday trees throughout the area. When an ornament is found, place the corresponding sticker on your map.

Those participating will find ornaments featuring Chip, Dale, Pluto, Goofy, Cheshire Cat, Dumbo, Tinker Bell, Mickey Mouse, and others, to place on their special map.

If you’ve found all of them, your map should look something like this:

Once completed, you can redeem your Ornament Hunt sheet for a special keepsake – which happens to be a fun ornament featuring Mickey, Minnie, Chip, or Dale.

If that ornament isn’t enough to commemorate your adventure, there is also a special Chip & Dale themed tote bag available as an additional purchase.

If you'd like to head to the Disneyland Resort and participate in this festive holiday fun, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your booking needs.