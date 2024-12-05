Photos: Inside the New Avengers Reserve Store at Downtown Disney

The new Avengers Reserve store soft opened at Downtown Disney yesterday ahead of its official opening on December 6th, and we had the chance to take a look around.
The new store is located in the new west-side expansion area of Downtown Disney, near another recently opened store, The D-Lander Shop. Outside, guests can see Spider-Man hanging from the store’s sign, and can also pose for a picture with the Incredible Hulk.
Inside the store, a lively industrial vibe prevails, highlighted by dynamic lighting, authentic film props on display, and a designated area for gaming demonstrations.
Decor ranges from various Marvel icons and shields, to more statues – you’ll find Spider-Gwen, Groot, Rocket Racoon and Captain Marvel.
The shop features a wide range of products, such as comic books, collectibles, super hero-themed apparel, and role-play toys for all ages. The inventory will be refreshed regularly.
We even spotted a Christmas tree made out of pages from Marvel Comics!
There’s also a spot where you can play the latest Marvel video games.
The Avengers Reserve officially opens this Friday, December 6th.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Details Revealed for Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary Celebration
- The Emotions of “Inside Out” to Host New “World of Color Happiness!” Show for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary
- Closing Date Announced for the Red Car Trolley at Disney California Adventure
- Walt Disney – A Magical Life to Debut Alongside Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration
- First Look at Mickey and Minnie’s New Outfits for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration