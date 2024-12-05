Photos: Inside the New Avengers Reserve Store at Downtown Disney

Pick up all of the latest and greatest Marvel gear at this new shop, which officially opens Friday, December 6th.
by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

The new Avengers Reserve store soft opened at Downtown Disney yesterday ahead of its official opening on December 6th, and we had the chance to take a look around.

The new store is located in the new west-side expansion area of Downtown Disney, near another recently opened store, The D-Lander Shop. Outside, guests can see Spider-Man hanging from the store’s sign, and can also pose for a picture with the Incredible Hulk.

Photo: Disney
Photo: Disney

Inside the store, a lively industrial vibe prevails, highlighted by dynamic lighting, authentic film props on display, and a designated area for gaming demonstrations.

Decor ranges from various Marvel icons and shields, to more statues – you’ll find Spider-Gwen, Groot, Rocket Racoon and Captain Marvel.

The shop features a wide range of products, such as comic books, collectibles, super hero-themed apparel, and role-play toys for all ages. The inventory will be refreshed regularly.

We even spotted a Christmas tree made out of pages from Marvel Comics!

There’s also a spot where you can play the latest Marvel video games.

The Avengers Reserve officially opens this Friday, December 6th.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning