Photos: Inside the New Avengers Reserve Store at Downtown Disney

Pick up all of the latest and greatest Marvel gear at this new shop, which officially opens Friday, December 6th.

The new Avengers Reserve store soft opened at Downtown Disney yesterday ahead of its official opening on December 6th, and we had the chance to take a look around.

The new store is located in the new west-side expansion area of Downtown Disney, near another recently opened store, The D-Lander Shop. Outside, guests can see Spider-Man hanging from the store’s sign, and can also pose for a picture with the Incredible Hulk.

Inside the store, a lively industrial vibe prevails, highlighted by dynamic lighting, authentic film props on display, and a designated area for gaming demonstrations.

Decor ranges from various Marvel icons and shields, to more statues – you’ll find Spider-Gwen, Groot, Rocket Racoon and Captain Marvel.

The shop features a wide range of products, such as comic books, collectibles, super hero-themed apparel, and role-play toys for all ages. The inventory will be refreshed regularly.

We even spotted a Christmas tree made out of pages from Marvel Comics!

There’s also a spot where you can play the latest Marvel video games.

The Avengers Reserve officially opens this Friday, December 6th.

