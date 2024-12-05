First Look at Mickey and Minnie’s New Outfits for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration

It’s not really an anniversary celebration without some new fits – and for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration, Mickey and Minnie will be donning some fabulous new outfits.
What’s Happening:
- A first look at Mickey and Minnie’s new costumes for the 70th anniversary celebration of the Disneyland Resort has been revealed.
- Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals will all come dressed for the party in Town Square in Disneyland Park, in custom looks designed just for the occasion.
- These looks feature a dark blue motif that reminds us a little of some of the costumes found in the Magic Happens Parade.
- The dynamic duo will begin appearing in these outfits when Disneyland’s 70th Celebration kicks off on May 16th, 2025.
- Their new looks will be supplemented by special decor throughout the entire resort, such as an elegant medallion on Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- Disneyland’s 70th Celebration will continue through summer 2026.
