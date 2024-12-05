First Look at Mickey and Minnie’s New Outfits for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration

The duo will debut these new costumes when Disneyland’s 70th anniversary festivities kick off on May 16th, 2025.

It’s not really an anniversary celebration without some new fits – and for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration, Mickey and Minnie will be donning some fabulous new outfits.

A first look at Mickey and Minnie’s new costumes for the 70th anniversary celebration Disneyland Resort

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals will all come dressed for the party in Town Square in Disneyland Park, in custom looks designed just for the occasion.

These looks feature a dark blue motif that reminds us a little of some of the costumes found in the Magic Happens

The dynamic duo will begin appearing in these outfits when Disneyland’s 70th Celebration kicks off on May 16th, 2025.

Their new looks will be supplemented by special decor throughout the entire resort, such as an elegant medallion on Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Disneyland’s 70th Celebration will continue through summer 2026.

